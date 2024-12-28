The New England Patriots have new internal tensions after the 40-7 debacle against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo delivered a stunning reversal involving Rhamondre Stevenson.

Antonio Gibson, not Stevenson, was first set to handle starting running back duties. Mayo confirmed the decision beforehand on the radio. However, Gibson wasn't RB1 after all. Stevenson resumed the role.

Reporters fired off the question: What went into the last minute change for Mayo?

“That was just a coach's decision,” Mayo said, via patriots.com.

Mayo still received a subsequent question about the last-minute move.

“I understand your question. Look, it's a coach's decision. So I'll leave it at that,” Mayo said.

How did Rhamondre Stevenson fare for Patriots vs. Chargers?

Stevenson is the past 1,000-yard performer on the roster. He also entered Gillette Stadium as the team's leading rusher.

He still wasn't lined up to start, largely due to fumble issues as noted by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday morning. Stevenson lost the football seven times before the Saturday contest against the Chargers. That includes coughing the ball up in the first four weeks of the season.

Stevenson managed to land inside the huddle for the Patriots' first offensive possession. However, the Chargers bottled him to one yard on two carries.

Gibson ended the afternoon leading the way on the rushing end. He racked up 63 yards on 12 carries and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Neither Gibson or Stevenson scored the lone touchdown for New England. DeMario Douglas crossed the end zone for N.E. — taking a 36-yard pass from Drake Maye past the goal line.

Gibson came to the Patriots after four seasons with the Washington Commanders. Like Stevenson, he's another past 1,000-yard performer (1,037 yards in 2021). Stevenson earned his 1,000-yard campaign the following year.

But this last minute decision adds to what's become a tumultuous first season for Mayo. The Pats dropped to 3-13 overall and are now a loss away from their first 14-loss season since 1992.