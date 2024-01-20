New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is considering what would be one of the youngest coordinators in the NFL.

Recently, the NFL world received a shock to the senses when it was announced that head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots would be parting ways. Belichick had helped lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships during his legendary tenure with the franchise; however, disappointing finishes in the last several seasons opened the door for the organization to set foot into the future, and Robert Kraft and company wasted no time in hiring coach Jerod Mayo to be Belichick's successor.

Now, it seems that Mayo himself is already busy assembling a new-look staff for the Patriots. It was recently reported that the Patriots will be conducting interviews with both Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges (according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network) and Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker (per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network), via Matt Geagan of CBS News. At 32 years old, Christian Parker profiles as one of the youngest coaches in the entire league and would become one of the youngest coordinators should the Patriots opt to hire him.

One of the biggest decisions that Mayo and the Patriots brass will have to make in the coming months regards their number two overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which takes place in April. Most pundits have speculated that New England will opt to take a quarterback with their high draft selection, as the team has dealt with major turbulence at that position in recent seasons due to the inconsistent play of Mac Jones and others.