Following a relatively quiet period in NFL free agency, Jerod Mayo is pleading New England Patriots fans to be patient.
Mayo, who's entering his first season as the Patriots head coach, attempted to quell any concerns that fans might have as the team's yet to make a splashy addition after going 4-13 in 2023.
“For Patriots fans, look, I understand the frustration,” Mayo told reporters at the NFL's league meetings on Monday in his first comments since free agency opened. “I understand the expectation has been really built over the last 20 years. But at the same time, hopefully the fans understand that we’re trying to build this the right way. And we’re trying to bring in pieces that we think are for the long-term. I think there’s a combination of bringing people in for the short-term, but also you have to think long-term. That’s always the hard thing to do.
“I would just ask Patriots fans for patience. Look, once again, there will be players that hit the wire, free agents, guys that are exposed, whatever you want to say. There will be guys in the draft, there will be guys after the draft. So just sit back and kind of let us do our job going forward.”
It was pretty evident that the Patriots needed to revamp their roster following the 2023 season, having clear holes at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle entering the offseason. They also entered free agency with over $100 million in cap space, with Mayo even saying in January that the Patriots were ready to “burn some cash.”
Mayo walked back that statement at the NFL Combine, which should've been an indication that they planned to not spend too much. They retained the vast majority of their top players who were set to become free agents, re-signing Michael Onwenu, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne and Josh Uche as each were ranked among the best players at their respective positions who were set to hit the open market.
But the most noteworthy outside addition the Patriots made was to sign Jacoby Brissett, adding the quarterback on a one-year deal. They also signed K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson and Austin Hooper as they made more depth moves.
What Jerod Mayo said of Patriots' pursuit of Calvin Ridley
The Patriots were in on one of the big-name free agents, becoming one of the finalists to sign Ridley. As Ridley surprisingly signed a four-year, $92 million deal with $50 million guaranteed to join the Tennessee Titans, Mayo didn't seem too bothered about the receiver's decision.
“You know, obviously disappointed that Ridley went in a different direction, but hey, we’re good,” Mayo said Sunday. “I like the direction that we’re going.”
Mayo also iterated the importance of the Patriots keeping their own players, saying that's the culture “we want to build.”
“I think the most important thing for us is to get our people back here, right?” Mayo said. “We sign our players, the Mike Onwenus of the world.”