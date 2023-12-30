Can the Patriots outlast the Bills without Juju Smith-Schuster?

The New England Patriots have had a down year during the 2023-24 NFL season. As Week 17 approaches, the Patriots have a record of 4-11 and are in last place in the AFC East. New England is hoping for a win against the Buffalo Bills. However, a Juju Smith-Schuster injury update has dampened their hope a bit.

The Patriots travel to the Buffalo undermanned

Juju Smith-Schuster was placed on the injury reserve list ahead of Sunday's game, per Ian Rapoport. The 27-year-old has not had his best year, but his presence is still vital. Smith-Schuster has amassed 260 yards and one touchdown on 29 receptions in 2023.

The Patriots made a decisive move to sign the seventh-year wide receiver during the offseason. Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February. He brought valuable experience and reliable production to the Patriots, but injuries have gotten in his way.

The young veteran WR is dealing with an ankle injury that looks to have ended his first stint with New England. Nevertheless, the Patriots need to bring their A-game for their matchup against a hot Bills team.

Buffalo is 9-4 and is coming off a Week 16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills' victory on Sunday lifted them to a three-game winning streak. Josh Allen and and co. look to impose their will on the Patriots to defend their home field.

Of course, New England wants to spoil Buffalo's hot streak. The team is coming off a clutch 26-23 win against the Denver Broncos. If the Patriots can execute on both sides of the ball, they have a chance to upset Buffalo and dim their playoff plans.

All in all, New England hopes Juju Smith Schuster's injury heals safely and efficiently. Perhaps his sideline energy will aid the Patriots in their quest to get to 5-11.