Dak Prescott didn't sugarcoat his words as he called out the New England Patriots for the way they are using his former Dallas Cowboys teammate Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys destroyed the Patriots in their Week 4 showdown, 38-3, with Prescott throwing for 261 yards and one touchdown on 28-of-34 pass completion. Obviously, defense played a big role in Dallas' win, with Daron Bland picking off Mac Jones twice in the game before Bill Belichick pulled the Patriots QB out and sent Bailey Zappe to the field.

New England's offense never got anything going, and it surely didn't help that Elliott had a limited and non-impactful role in the contest. The former Cowboys running back only made six carries for 16 yards, a massive difference from his Week 3 performance when he had 16 carries for 80 yards.

Prescott certainly took notice of that and called out the Patriots for it.

“They need to play him more, but hey, who am I?” Prescott said of the Patriots and Elliott, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

It's certainly surprising that the Patriots didn't utilize Ezekiel Elliott more against an opponent that he's really familiar with. It would have been understandable if Zeke was struggling, but he's coming off a big game and was widely expected to maintain his momentum.

Not to mention that Elliott is clearly motivated against his former team, especially after they released him during the 2023 offseason.

Of course Dak Prescott is happy that the Cowboys were able to win. But clearly, he wanted to see his ex-teammate and good friend show everyone what he can do amid all the doubts surrounding him.