The Dallas Cowboys' hot start to the 2023 campaign came to a screeching halt in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, as they suffered a 28-16 loss after destroying the New York Giants and New York Jets to open their season. However, they have a great chance to get back on track in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. So with the game quickly approaching, let's unveil our Cowboys Week 4 bold predictions.

The Patriots are fresh off winning their first game of the season against the Jets in Week 3, but it wasn't exactly a resounding victory, as they barely scraped out a 15-10 win. New England has been competitive throughout the season, but they continue to struggle to win games against playoff-caliber teams, which should be music to the Cowboys' ears.

This could be a sneaky difficult game for Dallas, but they have the talent to win, and they will be looking to bounce back after their ugly loss to Arizona last week. So with kickoff right around the corner, here are three bold predictions for the Cowboys in their upcoming contest against the Patriots.

3. Cowboys LB Micah Parsons will have a multi-sack game

It's well established by now that Micah Parsons is one of the best defenders in the entire NFL. Through three games, Parsons has been wreaking havoc like usual once again, racking up four sacks, five tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble. Against a vulnerable New England offensive line, he could be in for another big day.

The Patriots o-line hasn't been particularly good to start the 2023 campaign, and they will be without starting left guard Cole Strange for this game, which immediately gives Parsons an advantage. Mac Jones has been getting the ball out quickly on the year, but there will be plays where Parsons ensures that simply doesn't matter.

This was already an advantageous matchup for Parsons, and with Strange out, he will feast against New England's offensive line all day long. Considering how he is already averaging more than a sack per game right now, expect Parsons to drop Jones twice in this one, pushing his tally on the season up to six.

2. Cowboys RB Tony Pollard will run for over 100 yards

Tony Pollard's first season as the Cowboys de facto starting running back has gotten off to a pretty solid start. Pollard has racked up 264 rushing yards and two touchdowns through three games, and he could be in store for another big day against New England in Week 4. With Dak Prescott being inconsistent early on in the year, Pollard is going to have to continue to deliver on the ground for Dallas.

New England's run defense had a great outing against New York in Week 3, but they got torched by the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, so it's not out of the question to suggest that Pollard could see a lot of the ball in this game. While Tyron Smith is out for this game, both Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz are active, which is a big win for Pollard on the ground.

Considering how Dallas could be playing with a lead for most of the day, Pollard could see a lot of volume in this one. If the Cowboys do in fact end up playing from in front, expect a big day on the ground for Pollard, with a 100+ yard outing being increasingly likely for the talented dual-threat running back.

1. The Cowboys will cruise to a 30-13 victory over the Patriots

Losing to the Cardinals was a gut punch for the Cowboys, and they will have a lot of motivation to find a way to bounce back against the Patriots here. New England has proven that they can hold their own in these sorts of big games, but they haven't proven that they can win them, and against an angry Dallas team, that should be more than enough to help them coast to victory.

Prescott and the offense will lead the Cowboys to an early lead, and the defense will be able to take care of the rest. Parsons and company will keep Jones under pressure all day long and stifle the ground game, while Pollard cruises on the other side of the ball. Dallas will get up early, run the ball with success, and keep the Patriots offense at bay.

There will be tougher games in the future, but it will be nice to see the Cowboys get back on track after a thoroughly frustrating loss against the Cardinals. When all is said and done, Dallas will pick up a 30-13 victory over New England, pushing their record back up to 3-1 on the season.