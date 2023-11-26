It appears the Patriots are not planning to change anything when it comes to their QB1, with Mac Jones reportedly expected to start.

It looks like the New England Patriots have made a decision with regards to their starting quarterback for Week 12 against the New York Giants.

Mac Jones started for the team in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, but the 25-year-old quarterback was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe late in the contest following an interception. After the game and in the build-up to Week 12, there have been plenty of questions with regards to Bill Belichick's choice for QB1 moving forward.

There have been speculations that Zappe could take over the starting quarterback duties amid Jones' struggles. The battle for the position only intensified when the Patriots released third-string quarterback Will Grier on Friday.

However, according to the latest reports, Jones will remain as the Patriots' QB1 when they play the Giants on Sunday.

“The Patriots are planning to start quarterback Mac Jones against the Giants, a source told the Herald,” Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reported.

It isn't a big surprise that Mac Jones will keep starting for the Patriots since he has started in all 10 games he featured in for the team. Nonetheless, as Bill Belichick has done all season long, he won't hesitate to bench him again if he continues to struggle.

The Patriots are 2-8 on the season and have lost their last three games. Anything short of excellence will certainly get Jones benched. As for Bailey Zappe, he will have to be patient, stay ready and wait for another opportunity to play. Hopefully, though, New England will be able to end their slump sooner rather than later.