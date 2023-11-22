Not all of New England's faults fall under Jones, but something has to change for the Pats offense and a switch at QB may be the way to go.

The New England Patriots 2023 season has not gone very well, to say the least. At 2-8 through 11 weeks, the Pats have the worst record in the AFC and could soon be officially eliminated from playoff contention.

New England's offense has been the stem of most of its problems and a change at quarterback could be on the horizon for the Patriots. Head coach Bill Belichick has been quiet with who his starter will be for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, with speculation that Bailey Zappe could take over for Mac Jones.

Jones believes it is still his job to lose and he plans on being under center once again.

“Hope so. That’s the plan, I think,” Jones said via Doug Kyed. When asked if it was his plan or the Patriots, Jones said “We'll see.”

Jones has started every game for the Patriots so far this season but was benched late last week in favor of Zappe. The backup QB had a chance to be the hero and win the game for New England with a two-minute drill. The Pats ended up gaining 26 yards before Zappe threw a game-sealing interception.

Zappe started a pair of games for the Patriots last season, winning both of them. He recorded a 112.5 passer rating in those two starts, completing 74.5 percent of his passes with three TD throws and one interception.

Not all of New England's faults fall under Mac Jones, but something has to change for the Pats offense and a switch at QB may be the way to go. There's no guarantee Bailey Zappe can make the Patriots better, but he should at least be afforded the opportunity.

If not, Jones better start putting it together.