After being unable to land star Brandon Aiyuk in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, the New England Patriots are prioritizing their young wide receiver group. With that emphasis, comes some hard decisions, including the one they just made. The team is releasing JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The former Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl selection signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Pats last offseason, but the move did not yield close to the favorable results the organization hoped. Smith-Schuster tallied just 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown in 11 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

A dismal offensive and quarterback situation undoubtedly contributed to the poor performance, but it has been a long while since the 2017 second-round draft pick looked the part of a reliable No. 1 option. Making matters worse for Bill Belichick and the Patriots is that the player he essentially replaced, Jakobi Meyers, outperformed him under a very similar contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.