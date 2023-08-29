The New England Patriots left fans scratching their heads on Tuesday after a pair of roster cuts. First, the Patriots released quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was competing against Mac Jones for the starting job in training camp. Then, they followed it up by cutting Malik Cunningham, the versatile receiver-quarterback who wowed fans with his impressive preseason play. The moves left Jones as the only QB on the active roster- and Patriots fans very, very confused on social media.

Well now I’m just confused https://t.co/ti5Kzabqv0 — #1 Trevor Story Supporter (On Record) (@ColeyMick) August 29, 2023

It's certainly bizarre, given how Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had heaped praise on Zappe after he stepped in for the injured Jones and nearly led the team to a win over the Green Bay Packers before helping them best the Detroit Lions during last season.

Zappe also figured to be, at the very least, the direct backup to Jones. Once Zappe was surprisingly released, Patriots fans and pundits shifted their attention to Cunningham, figuring the rookie had earned the backup role after a standout preseason.

Wrong. Belichick turned around and cut Cunningham as well. Now, it should be noted that Belichick has left fans scratching their heads, only to have the same fans praising the move as genius later on.

For now, though, fans don't know what to think.

Live look at Mac in the QB room https://t.co/7g3qG3AX79 pic.twitter.com/HnEbkFFXvd — McGarvin (@PatriotsPOV) August 29, 2023

Patriots gonna bring Cam Newton back at this rate https://t.co/PS9r3MzY3k — Akash (@YZR_Fantasy) August 29, 2023

The Patriots backup QB pic.twitter.com/myvHgGmqRh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 29, 2023

Tom Brady seeing the Patriots only have 1 QB on the roster now pic.twitter.com/12CYY9qNmJ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) August 29, 2023

Maybe the Patriots will sign some guy named Tom Brady. Or maybe Belichick himself, at the ripe, young age of 71, will try his hand at quarterback.

Bill Belichick after he releases Mac Jones and names himself the Patriots starting Quarterback pic.twitter.com/38jf5J4nrB — TCL (@TitleTalkTCL) August 29, 2023

One thing is for sure. The Patriots' QB roster situation will definitely be worth watching moving forward.