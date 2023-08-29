With Week 1 of the NFL season right around the corner, there are plenty of moves as teams cut the roster down to 53 players. For the third time in two days, there has been a kicker trade. This time, the New England Patriots have traded Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Another kicker trade(!): The #Patriots are trading Nick Folk to the #Titans, sources say.'

Chad Ryland, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, won the job during camp and the Patriots were exploring a trade for Folk. In exchange, the Patriots are acquiring a 2025 7th-round draft pick for the 38-year-old veteran. The Titans parted ways with Michael Badgley after the preseason, so finding way to land a kicker in the trade market was a top priority for them.

Folk has been with the Patriots for the past four seasons after spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets prior to that. In 2022, Folk went 32-of-37 on field goals and 32-of-35 on extra points with a long of 54 yards, so there is still plenty left in the tank and all it cost the Titans was a late pick in two years, so certainly a risk worth taking.

The Los Angeles Chargers traded Dustin Hopkins to the Cleveland Browns on Monday and the New Orleans Saints traded Will Lutz to the Denver Broncos in a Sean Payton reunion earlier on Tuesday, so kickers have surprisingly been a hot commodity on the trade market.