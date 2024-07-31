The New England Patriots are still getting their roster for the 2024-25 season squared away. One returning member the Patriots are having a contract dispute with is linebacker Matthew Judon. Judon rejected claims that the team gave him a new offer amid his absence from training sessions.

Judon has reportedly missed practices and had conversations with Patriots management about a new deal. A report surfaced that the team offered him a new contract in late July, but Judon shut the rumor down with a firm statement:

“No they haven't but it makes me look bad again. Don't believe the lies,” Judon replied on X, formerly Twitter.

Matthew Judon is set to receive a base salary of $6.5 million during the 2024-25 season and incentives worth $1 million, ClutchPoints' Evan Dammarell previously noted. He provided insight into his disputes with the Patriots not long after stating he would not hold out:

“I signed the deal; there's my signature on it, so I've got to play on it,” Judon said. “Would I like to? No. Do I think that's my value? No. But again, that's not up to me.”

The 31-year-old would like to have a restructured deal that pays him more of what he feels he is worth.

Judson played just four games during the 2023 season due to injury. However, a season prior, he matched his career high in total tackles with 60 in 17 games. In addition, he amassed a career-best 15.5 sacks along with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Judson will be an important voice on the Patriots' defense as they enter an exciting new era.

New England finished the 2023-24 season with a 4-13 record, which placed them last in the AFC East standings. The Patriots parted with ways legendary coach Bill Belichick, who passed the torch to former player and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

It will be interesting to see how New England performs as they approach a pivotal season.