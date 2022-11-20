Published November 20, 2022

By Conor Roche · 2 min read

New England Patriots center David Andrews left Sunday’s win over the New York Jets early, and while the team didn’t provide an immediate update, the initial reporting doesn’t sound good.

Andrews suffered a thigh injury that is feared to be serious enough that it could end his season, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported following Sunday’s game. Andrews is expected to undergo more tests, but the expectation is that he won’t receive good news.

The 30-year-old vet suffered the injury as the Patriots were driving into Jets territory toward the end of the first quarter. He kicked out to block downfield on a screen pass for running back Rhamondre Stevenson and a Jets defensive player appeared to fall into his legs from behind.

David Andrews 😔😔😔 Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/QuWDrbGHl9 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 20, 2022

The Patriots were without Andrews in the two games prior to Sunday’s match as he suffered a concussion in their Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears. The New England offensive line struggled in against the Jets just like it did in the two games without him, allowing six sacks. Mac Jones was also sacked six times against New York without Andrews playing in Week 8, which was the most amount of time he had been sacked in a game up to that point.

With Andrews out, James Ferentz is slated to assume starting duties at center, while Kody Russey will be the backup after being signed from the practice squad earlier this week.

Jones acknowledged he’ll miss Andrews at center, but has confidence in Ferentz.

“I think David is a great player, great teammate, great leader. Definitely tough,” Jones said. “But I think James does a great job when he’s in there. He’s a very smart football player, plays with a lot of effort. Obviously, you’re going to have to shuffle some guys around. We had some injuries again. But that’s football.

“Those guys are fighting every play, so that’s all you can ask for is their attitude and their effort, and I’m pleased with that group, and we just want to score more points and get through that fringe area, and the story might be a little bit different.”

New England has a quick turnaround to prepare without its starting center for the long haul. The Patriots face the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving and play the Buffalo Bills exactly a week after that.