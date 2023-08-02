Jalen Hurd’s tenure with the New England Patriots is over not long after it started.

The wide receiver was placed on the reserve/retirement list on Tuesday, likely signaling the end of his football career.

Hurd joined the Patriots on July 24, just one day ahead of New England’s report date for training camp. He got some run during the Patriots’ first six training camp practices, mostly working with the second team. He reportedly had a good showing at practice on Sunday, making an impressive touchdown grab from backup quarterback Bailey Zappe.

A 2019 third-round pick, Hurd never played an official game in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers draft pick suffered injuries prior to the regular season in each of the three years he was with the team. He had a back injury ahead of his rookie season before knee injuries caused him to miss the 2020 and 2021 seasons. San Francisco released him in the middle of the 2021 season.

While one wide receiver departs, another enters the door. In a corresponding move, the Patriots claimed wide receiver Thyrick Pitts off waivers.

Pitts is an undrafted rookie who was with the Chicago Bears for nearly three months prior to the team waiving him on Monday. The Delaware receiver had 172 receptions for 2,429 yards and 23 touchdowns over 48 games in college.

Pitts will join an already competitive race for the fifth wide receiver spot on the Patriots’ depth chart. Sixth-round rookie Demario “Pop” Douglas has had an impressive start to training camp so far, earning praise for his speed in certain sets.