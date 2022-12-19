By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

New England Patriots fans — and the entire NFL world — were left scratching their heads upon witnessing one of the craziest endings in league history. With the game tied at 24-24 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots tried to pull off a lateral play that ended up blowing in their faces when it was disrupted by Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones, who would then take the ball to the end zone to give his team a walk-off victory.

The play started to collapse when Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers tried to throw the ball across the field to quarterback Mac Jones. Chandler Jones intercepted that attempt and needed just to stiff-arm Mac Jones before rushing his way to the end of the field. You don’t have to see the actual play to feel the pain and anger of New England fans over the questionable decision to run a lateral that was unnecessarily risky. You just have to listen to this Patriots radio call that had one of the announcers calling New England “one of the dumbest teams” he’s ever watched (h/t Ari Meirov).

"This might be one of the dumbest teams I've ever seen." Patriots radio call of the final play from Las Vegas. (🎥 @MrMatthewCFB)pic.twitter.com/9KyNSJva1P — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2022

The Patriots are coached by arguably the greatest head coach in the history of football, which only makes that disastrous play even more shocking. Meyers surely shouldn’t have thrown that risky pass, but the Patriots also shouldn’t have called for a lateral in the first place.

In any case, the Patriots are now 7-7 with their chances to make the 2022 NFL playoffs getting longer after that loss.

The Patriots will face the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 16.