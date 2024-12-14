The football world received heavy news on Friday when Randy Moss officially announced his battle with cancer. While concerns about his health were already being raised due to his prior comments and Larry Fitzgerald Sr.'s claim days ago, confirmation of the diagnosis from Moss himself ended the speculation once and for all.

Appearing on an Instagram live video, Moss revealed that he underwent surgery to remove a mass located “in the bowel duct right between the pancreas and the liver” and now has to undergo “some chemo and radiation,” per ClutchPoints' Matty Breisch.

In the aftermath of the disclosure, the football community sent their support to the Hall of Famer. From former players to fans and various online sports pages, many made it known that they were rooting for Moss to overcome his ordeal. One team that put out a heartfelt post was the New England Patriots, an organization that Moss spent over three years with.

“We have celebrated so many tremendous catches by Randy Moss during his Hall of Fame career, but none more important than his most recent catch,” the post read. “@RandyMoss doesn’t lose one-on-one matchups. Cancer is about to get Mossed and Patriots fans everywhere will continue to celebrate!”

Randy Moss' fruitful stint with the Patriots

The legendary receiver may have garnered most of his All-Pro selections with the Minnesota Vikings, but he's also had his fair share of success out in New England. Following a two-year stint with the Oakland Raiders, Moss was traded to the Patriots, where his record-breaking season immediately took place. It was in 2007 when Moss caught a total of 23 touchdown passes, breaking the NFL single-season record for most receiving touchdowns. He also tallied a career-best 1,493 receiving yards, resulting in his fourth and final first-team All-Pro selection and a PFWA Comeback Player of the Year award.

From then on, Moss spent an additional two full years with the Patriots. In 2009, he co-led the league in receiving touchdowns (13) alongside Vernon Davis and Larry Fitzgerald. He was traded to the Vikings (second stint) early in the 2010 season.

Throughout his career, Moss totaled 15,292 yards and 156 receiving touchdowns, cementing him as one of the greatest to ever do it at the wideout spot.