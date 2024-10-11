The New England Patriots will be without one of their running backs for Week 6 against the Houston Texans. Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out for the game with a foot injury, which means that Antonio Gibson will start for the second straight week, and JaMycal Hasty will be the backup.

Stevenson did not practice all week, which was a good sign of him not suiting up against the Texans. So far this season, Stevenson has rushed for 356 yards and three touchdowns, and 13 catches for 37 yards.

Stevenson was benched last week after his recent fumble issues, and head coach Jerod Mayo said that he had a conversation with the running back.

“Had a conversation with Rhamondre and he won't be starting … I'll be upfront and transparent. But he will play. And he understands he has to protect the football going forward,” Mayo said.

“We can't preach ‘ball security is job security' and still have him out there the majority of the time,” Mayo said. “I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can't do to win — especially with the team we have today.”

Though Stevenson didn't start, he finished the game with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Patriots switching up offense with Drake Maye as starter

It would have helped if Rhamondre Stevenson was playing this week, as he could have helped Drake Maye as he's set to start his first game for the Patriots. Jerod Maye made the decision this week and shared the reason why he decided to bench Jacoby Brissett.

“Going forward, I think now, Drake gives us the best chance to win now and going forward,” Mayo said. “He's been getting better every single week, as I’ve said before. At the end of training camp, he actually was trending at a very high rate. That has continued through the early part of the season.

“So, it was solely my decision to make this choice. I had a conversation one-on-one with Jacoby. I had a conversation with Drake. We're all on board.”

Maye was asked it felt to be the QB1 for the Patriots.

“I think it's a great opportunity,” Maye said. “Something you dream of, getting your first start in the NFL. So excited to get out there with the guys, take advantage of having the full week to get prepared and try to put my best foot forward and help the team win.”