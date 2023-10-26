Along with the rest of New England, the Patriots are mourning the lives lost in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. The shooting Wednesday night has killed at least 18 people and injured 13 others.

The Patriots released a statement Thursday from owner Robert Kraft on X.

“The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning. My heart goes out to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss. Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies.”

The shooting took place at both a bowling alley and bar four miles away in Lewiston. Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said the suspect is 40-year-old Robert Card, who reportedly spent two weeks in a mental health facility this past summer and was “hearing voices,” via Jordan Freiman and Brian Dakss of CBS News.

Citizens of Lewiston and surrounding counties in Maine have been told to shelter-in-place as many schools have shut down while the police search for the suspect and local hospitals aid victims.

After the NFL decided to hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Hamas' attacks at every game, it would be unsurprising to see the league and Patriots do the same for the Maine shooting victims. The Patriots play the Dolphins in Miami this weekend.