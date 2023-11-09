After a tough loss to Sam Howell's Commanders. will Bill Belichick and the Patriots hold Mac Jones more accountable?

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots still have a lot of faith in Mac Jones. A bulk of doubt has been on the chest of the quarterback so far this season. However, the close loss to the Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders may have turned the tides significantly. Apparently, members of the organization were outraged after his poor outing. The insider information was released by Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston.

“One thing that’s really infuriated people there, people in the building is the decision-making. They’ve been sold this smart, efficient, game-managing quarterback and they’re not getting it,” were the reported problems that the Patriots had regarding Mac Jones.

Jones had terrible efficiency against the Sam Howell-led Commanders. He threw the ball 44 times but was only able to complete 24 passes. This along with an interception did not sit well with members of the Patriots franchise.

Breer went into further detail about what these issues in decision-making look like, “They see him passing up open receivers. They see things that, quite frankly, you wouldn’t see from a quarterback who has those sorts of qualities. It’s not just about the physical limitations now, it’s also that it doesn’t feel like he’s really taking the coaching.”

Bill Belichick has been quite patient with this young talent but these issues will affect their in-game execution. If this does hold true, it might be a matter of time before he gets booted out of the Patriots' starting quarterback position. Will we see a new QB1 before the season ends?