When the New England Patriots' Week 5 game rolls around, Mac Jones and co. will be in desperate need of a win. They host the New Orleans Saints after receiving an absolute beatdown from the Dallas Cowboys last week in a 38-3 loss. The question now is whether they have enough to counter New Orleans. Having said that, we take a look at the Patriots-Saints game and make our Patriots Week 5 predictions.

The of the Patriots has been in question throughout the week, and another loss would certainly further fuel those negative narrative surrounding them. The good thing is they may have the right opponent to help get back on track, with the Saints 2-2 on the season and losing their last two matches.

Here are four bold Patriots Week 5 predictions for Sunday's game.

4. Mac Jones doesn't commit a turnover.

The Patriots quarterback is coming off the worst game of his NFL career, throwing for just 150 yards and two interceptions plus a lost fumble in last week's loss. Two of those turnovers went for scores for the Cowboys, meaning their defense outscored the New England offense in that game.

COWBOYS PICK SIX 😱 Daron Bland intercepts the pass from Mac Jones and Dallas extends their lead! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/B0adRdRvTY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023

On the flip side, Jones faces a Saints defense that ranks tied for eighth in takeaways (six) and tied for fourth in interceptions (five). It's certainly not an ideal matchup for Jones after how last week went.

But I think Jones will dial it down a bit this week. That's not to say that he's going to be completing passes in tight windows and throw guys open all over the field. What I think the Patriots' offense will do though is try to limit the number of ways that Jones can put himself in danger. It's clear he needs a confidence booster after last week, and I wouldn't be surprised if we mostly saw Bill O'Brien dial-up safe passes for Jones.

There's also prior history of Jones cleaning up his mistakes after stretches of turnovers. Last season, he threw three interceptions in the game he sprained his ankle and threw an interception in his brief return. After being reinserted into the starting lineup, Jones had an eight-game stretch where he didn't throw a pick.

I think Jones finishes Sunday's game with a relatively unimpressive stat line, such as 200 yards passing with a touchdown. But that might be all the Patriots need this week.

3. Keion White records a sack and several pressures

It's next man up in New England this week.

The Patriots are dealing with two major injuries on the defensive side of the ball with both Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon likely done for the season. It's really a bit of an unknown who'll take Gonzalez's spot. The team traded for J.C. Jackson this week and he could play on Sunday, but Gonzalez is far from the only corner dealing with an injury.

As far as who'll replace Judon, there is a more clear option there. The Patriots' 2023 second-round pick in Keion White has already been involved in the Patriots' pass rush this season, playing in a backup role along the edge defensively. While he hasn't recorded a sack yet, he has gotten in the mix a bit. White recorded four pressures against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and two pressures against the New York Jets in Week 3, via Pro Football Focus.

#Patriots rookie Keion White turns a potential big play for the Jets into a near-INT by jumping inside LT Mekhi Becton at the snap to hit Zach Wilson's arm as he throws. Garrett Wilson was wide open with the Pats blitzing the slot. White's playing time should increase soon. pic.twitter.com/qVNR8M13A0 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 28, 2023

White will get to go up against one of the league's lesser offensive lines this week. Ben Baldwin's composite pass protection ratings has the Saints ranked 22nd in the NFL. So, if there were ever a week for a breakout performance, this might be it.

Pass protection composite ratings through week 4. Wow, what happened to the Patriots pic.twitter.com/1w4y6RGYgK — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 4, 2023

2. The Patriots defense scores a touchdown

Here's a fun fact if you're a Patriots fan: in New England's last two games against Derek Carr, it's forced a turnover that's led to a touchdown. In 2020, Deatrich Wise sacked Carr near the end zone, which led to a fumble and a scoop-and-score for the tight end. Last season, Kyle Dugger telegraphed a screen pass from Carr, running right in front of the intended receiver and walking right into the end zone for an easy score.

This version of Carr really isn't different from the Raiders version. In fact, he might be worse. He's thrown for 763 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season as he's also dealing with an injury to his shoulder.

The Patriots' defense could be in a spot where they're able to force Carr in a bad spot on Sunday. If they are, they'll force a turnover that will lead to a score.

If I were to bet, I'd place my wager on it being either Dugger again (who had three defensive touchdowns last season) or J.C. Jackson in his first game back.

Kyle Dugger walks in for the pick-six ‼️ 📺: #NEvsLV on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SuNPv0yZ94 pic.twitter.com/a36pvmm0qi — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

1. The Patriots win comfortably, but not pretty

New England is in desperate need of a win on Sunday. It might have gotten the right opponent to help make it happen.

The Saints' offense is just as bad, if not worse, than the Patriots offense, ranking 23rd in total yards and 27th in scoring so far this season. Their defense is still good, as noted by their ability to force turnovers. And while the Patriots' defense hasn't been great this season, they've mostly gone up against a few of the league's top offenses so far this year.

We'll know if Bill Belichick has really lost his fastball when he starts having poor defensive outings against the Derek Carrs of the world. I don't think that will be this weekend, though this Patriots team is still not good.

Give me New England to win, 20-6.