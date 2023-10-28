The New England Patriots will look to start something that's called a winning streak when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

The Patriots are coming off their best win of the season, upsetting the Buffalo Bills last week to improve to 2-5. Meanwhile, the Dolphins were humbled again against another contender, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles by two scores.

Which team will prevail? Here are four bold predictions for Sunday's matchup.

Mac Jones won't throw an interception for the second straight game

The Patriots' quarterback appeared to get back on track, completing 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 126.7 passer rating. I don't think Jones will match that efficiency, but I believe he'll repeat not throwing an interception for the second straight game, which would mark just the third time this season that he won't throw a pick.

New England's offense appeared to solve something in the second half of its loss to Las Vegas in Week 6, getting the ground game more involved on earlier downs to help set up easier passing situations. Pairing that with playing with a lead did wonders for Jones and the Patriots' offense last Sunday, allowing him to play a more clean game and not put pressure on him to make a risky throw.

I think, or at least hope, that the Patriots come out and play similarly. If they're smart, they take the ball first if they win the coin toss to help put them in a good spot early on, something that's rarely happened this season.

But the other notable thing is that the Dolphins' defense only has three interceptions this season, which is 29th in the league. Sure, Jones accounted for one of them, but that was another unforced error coupled with what appeared to be a miscommunication with DeVante Parker.

Jalen Ramsey could be back in action for the Dolphins on Sunday, adding some intrigue to Miami's secondary. But it's hard to imagine him making a major impact as he plays his first game of the season, trying to knock off some rust.

Hunter Henry will be the Patriots' most productive receiver

Kendrick Bourne might be the Patriots' leading receiver and Demario Douglas might be their most exciting player on offense, but give me the tight end to have the biggest day among the group.

The Dolphins' defense hasn't been strong against tight ends this season. They've allowed roughly six receptions for 56 yards per game against opposing tight ends in 2023, which certainly isn't bad, but it's not good, either. They allowed Dallas Goedert to get five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown last week. Darren Waller had an eight-catch, 86-yard game a couple weeks prior.

Henry is among those tight ends to have solid outings against the Dolphins this season. He had a season-high six receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown back in Week 2. If the Patriots are going to do what they do well on offense, I'd expect Henry to be involved a lot, especially on play-action passes as Jones will need some sort of safety valve.

The Patriots will be able to contain Raheem Mostert

The last time these two teams played, Mostert had his breakout game of the season, rushing for 121 yards on 6.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns in the September matchup.

That was also the last time the Patriots allowed an opposing running back to rush for 80 yards, and the only other running back to reach that threshold since then was Alvin Kamara, who needed 22 carries to get to 80 yards.

Raheem Mostert goes untouched for the HUGE touchdown 💨 The Dolphins give themself a cushion and lead the Patriots 24-10 💪 pic.twitter.com/QLPdueaID7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 18, 2023

The Patriots' run defense is arguably the thing the team has done the best this season though, allowing just 3.4 yards per carry. That's the best mark in the NFL. And with Mostert having to shoulder the burden out of the backfield for the Dolphins with De'Von Achane out, it wouldn't be a shocker if Mostert rushed for fewer than four yards per carry.

The Patriots lose on a missed field goal

New England is a 9.5-point underdog for Sunday's game, though a lot of people like the spot for it to pull off the upset.

I don't subscribe to the idea that this is a bad spot though for the Dolphins. They're coming off a bad loss to the Eagles last week and have the Chiefs in Germany next week, kind of making this a must-win game for them.

However, Miami also enters Sunday's game a little banged up. Tyreek Hill was limited at practice this week. So was Mostert, potentially giving New England a break defensively.

Yet, I think the Dolphins' clear edge in talent will still prevail, just not in the usual fashion. Jones and the Patriots will get down the field in the final minutes before Chad Ryland misses a field goal that will cause them to lose, 23-21.