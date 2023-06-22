“Babe, we're like really f*****g rich,” says Shailene Woodley's character to Paul Dano in the Dumb Money trailer.

The first trailer for Dumb Money, a feature film about the Gamestop stock fiasco from a few years back, has dropped and looks like the amalgamation of The Big Short and The Wolf of Wall Street that you'd expect from the film.

The film tells the story of Keith Gill (Dano), the YouTuber known as Roaring Kitty, whose analyses of Gamestop were the catalyst for the GameStop short squeeze in early 2021. The trailer opens with a compilation of YouTube comments praising Keith with vignettes from various news stations as they reported on the wild news.

While much of the focus is on the day traders, there is a stark contrast between the day traders getting their big financial break and the white-collar suits who are losing money. When Caroline Gill (Woodley) is asking Keith how much money he made over the past two days, the trailer cuts between Gabe Plotkin (CEO of Melvin Capital Management) and his wife who's asking how much money he lost. While Keith made $4 million and $5 million in each of the last two days, Plotkin had lost $1 billion in each of the past two days. A big win for day traders like Keith comes at the expense of a big loss for the rich, which is an interesting juxtaposition.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's not all smooth sledding, as it's revealed to Keith at the end of the trailer that he has to testify before Congress for his role in the Gamestop short squeeze.

Dumb Money is the first major feature film to be released on the Gamestop stock fiasco — granted, a documentary titled Gamestop: Rise of the Players came out last year and was quite informative — and the film stars Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Dane DeHaan, and Seth Rogen.

Dumb Money will be released on September 22.