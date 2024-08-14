The USC football program is about to embark on its inaugural season in the Big Ten, with head coach Lincoln Riley looking to lead his team to the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Riley and USC do have at least one critic though as they look to undertake this mission. That critic? None other than ESPN's Paul Finebaum, who called Riley an “average coach” during his appearance on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday.

Finebaum has been critical of the Trojans head coach on multiple occasions in the past, and some of the criticisms might be warranted. As Riley heads into year three of leading the Trojans, this season features a number of key changes. The transition to the Big Ten is weighing heavy on everyone's mind. But the personnel have also undergone a major shift as well. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams went first overall during this past April's NFL Draft. Riley fired former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and brought the highly regarded D'Anton Lynn from the cross city rival UCLA Bruins. Will these changes make Riley and the USC football program a better one?

How will Lincoln Riley, USC fare in first Big Ten season?

One could say the Trojans underachieved during Riley's first two seasons on campus. With Williams and a loaded roster during the first season, USC failed to win the Pac-12 or make it to the College Football Playoff. Last year was even worse, as the defense let the team down throughout the season. Meanwhile, Williams couldn't cover all the holes in the roster by himself. Now heading into one of college football's toughest conferences (as well as the biggest conference, currently), Riley has a bunch of new faces around him.

Lynn is expected to rebuild a defense that has talent but needs to be molded and taught discipline. Prospective starting quarterback Miller Moss played well during Southern Cal's bowl game last year, but he can handle the pressure of succeeding Williams, one of college football's brightest stars recently? Other questions are a bound on both sides of the ball, as it remains to be seen just how well the Trojans do out of the gate. Playing the LSU Tigers in their season-opening matchup could already represent a make-or-break moment for Riley and his program.

Yet, it could all work out. Moss could be the next big USC quarterback. Lynn could mold the defense into a fearsome unit that has discipline and focus, much like he did with the Bruins. Talented newcomers like transfer safety Kamari Ramsey (who followed Lynn across town) and heralded freshman cornerback Marcelles Williams (a four-star 2024 recruit) could also help the defense. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch could continue to evolve into one of college football's best playmakers. If Riley and his program can prove Finebaum and the critics wrong this season, then maybe he won't be called just an “average coach” come next season and beyond.