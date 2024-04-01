The Los Angeles Clippers came into Charlotte to play the Hornets and came away with a 130-118 win. Tough loss for sure, but the more important moment is that Brandon Miller got to matchup with his idol, Paul George, for the first time. Miller has already been on record calling George his GOAT and plenty of other positive comments. Both guys put on a show, but George dropped a game-high 41 to Miller's 22.
Brandon Miller on playing his idol
“That's my guy. Big bro. I look forward to working out with him this summer,” Miller said. “It’s going to be a tough matchup every time we play each other. Just always look for a show when he’s on the court. He's a great shot maker, but not just that, he takes pride on the defensive side. I think that's one of the things that stands out for him and his career. I think that's why my favorite
player is Paul George.”
The way Miller plays does have shades of George to his game. Being that mobile and fluid at that size with the smooth touch around the midrange area makes it an easy comparison to make. Despite matching up with him, Miller still treats it like another day at the office. Even if he is his favorite player.
“When I stepped on the court, it was all basketball. Just business,” Miller said about competing against a player he admires. “I went into the game knowing it’s a tough matchup, but I was looking forward to this game. I was excited to play this game and I think it was a great game by both teams. We couldn’t come out with a win, but we’ve got a game tomorrow so we’ll just focus on that one.”
Paul George reacts to playing Brandon Miller
When asked about facing Miller for the first time, George was complimentary of the Hornets rookie, saying: “It was fun. He's got a ton of game, he's going to be really good…I'm in his corner. I can't wait to see him fully blossom and be one of those guys that carries the league for a long time.”
George added, “He could do a little bit of everything. Play-make, score, shoot it from deep, put the ball on the ground. He's still figuring his body out, so he has a ton of upside. What's most impressive is all the things that he can do for his age. At some point he's going to figure everything out.”
That's high praise for a player that is only in year one, but Miller has earned it. With the multitude of injuries that took place in Charlotte he was asked to do more and delivered, especially without your franchise point guard in LaMelo Ball. George highlighted that as part of Miller's growth as well.
“Since LaMelo [Ball] has been out for a large part of the season this year, he's kind of been put in the driver's seat to take over and carry a franchise while Melo's down.”
Brandon Miller and Paul George swapped jerseys after Hornets vs. Clippers
The culminating moment for Brandon Miller came after the game when the two swapped jerseys. Again, it is the first time those two laced them up against one another on the floor, so it was only right.
Paul George and Brandon Miller swap jerseys after the Clippers-Hornets game 🔥pic.twitter.com/6kfrMSK9EV
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2024
“It was a dream come true. Having your favorite player’s jersey hanging up in your house, I think that’s a great accomplishment,” Miller said. “Really just out there being on the court with those type of guys – (Russell) Westbrook, PG, (James) Harden, Kawhi (Leonard) – it’s a blessing. I’m going out there with the mindset of competing and that’s what we do every night.”
The Hornets didn't grab the win, but this is a personal win for Miller. Getting praise from his idol is a sign that even greater days are yet to come for him and likely the Hornets' organization.