In a surprising move, Paul McCartney has announced a surprise show in New York City at the Bowery Ballroom on February 11, 2025; it will be his first show since December 19, 2024, when the Got Back Tour ended.

He announced the show via social media. The show, which is being dubbed Paul McCartney Rocks the Bowery, also featured a New York City-themed poster. Three silhouettes of McCartney are shown — him in the present day, during his Wings era, and with the Beatles.

It all leads to the Big Apple and the Statue of Liberty. Perhaps the poster is indicating that McCartney will be playing songs from his extensive discography.

Expand Tweet

Tickets were on sale via the Bowery Ballroom's box office and sold out within minutes. A fan on X, formerly Twitter, showed the line. Vulture tried to send one of their writers to the box office to get a ticket, but they were sold out 15 minutes after the show was announced. According to their post, they were only $50.

For those who do not know, the Bowery Ballroom is one of the most intimate venues in New York City. McCartney will be performing to a little over 500 people tonight.

The fans who were lucky enough to snag tickets are in for a treat. McCartney always puts on a great show, and the intimate setting will make for a special occasion.

It is unclear if McCartney will be joined by his backing band. Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. have been touring with him since 2002's Driving World Tour. One would have to imagine they will be at the Bowery as well.

Will Paul McCartney tour in 2025?

It is unclear why McCartney announced the show. He was just seen enjoying his non-touring life at Super Bowl 59. Days later, he is back to playing in front of his fans again.

Perhaps it could lead to another year of Got Back Tour shows. He recently closed out the 2024 leg in London, England, at the O2 Arena in December 2024.

There is also a chance the Bowery Ballroom show is a one-off for Paul McCartney. In 2018, McCartney played a string of surprise shows to promote his Egypt Station album. Maybe he has new material coming and is slowly starting the promotional tour.

This would add up. Recently, McCartney revealed that he is hoping to finish his upcoming album in 2025. He had to put it on the back burner while on tour, but he may have finished more work on it since the Got Back Tour ended.

“I’ve been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the tour,” McCartney said. “So, I’m hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs. So, how’s about that? ‘My New Year’s resolution is to finish a new album!”

The show tonight will give fans a clearer idea of what McCartney is up to. For fans in the United States, it has been nearly three years since he toured there. The Got Back Tour opened with a North American leg in 2022 that concluded in June.