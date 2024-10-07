During his two 2024 Got Back Tour shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Paul McCartney changed the setlist with new Beatles and Wings songs making the cut.

For the first time since March 26, 2019, McCartney played “Hi, Hi, Hi,” a single from Wings. It was performed in the second slot of the encore, where the Beatles’ “Birthday” is usually played.

Additionally, McCartney performed the Beatles’ “Drive My Car” from Rubber Soul for the first time in a real concert since December 10, 2023. He has played it several times during his VIP soundchecks before shows.

Otherwise, McCartney’s setlists from his October 5 and 6 shows remained the same. “Now and Then,” the Beatles’ “last” song, was also performed during both shows.

What is “Hi, Hi, Hi”?

“Hi, Hi, Hi” was released in 1972 as a double A-side single (with “C Moon”) by Paul McCartney and Wings. He is credited as the writer of the song, as well as his late wife, Linda McCartney.

The song was performed regularly during Wings’ run. It gave the band a hit that they desperately needed at the time. “Hi, Hi, Hi” came before the hit album Band on the Run.

Wings was formed in 1971, shortly after the Beatles broke up. Shortly after “Hi, Hi, Hi,” the band released their second studio album, Red Rose Speedway.

The album’s lead single, “My Love,” was released on March 23, 1973. Other non-album singles from this time period include “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and “Live and Let Die.” The latter was recorded for the James Bond movie of the same name.

Paul McCartney’s 2024 Got Back Tour

The 2024 leg of McCartney’s Got Back Tour recently got underway on October 1 in Uruguay. After his two shows in Argentina, he will take the tour to Chile for a show. He then will spend three shows from October 15-19 in Brazil.

Later in the tour, McCartney will return to Argentina for a show in Córdoba. He will also perform in Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

In December, he will perform in Europe for the first time in years. He has shows in France and Spain before closing out in England. The Got Back Tour is slated to conclude on December 19, 2024, in London, England.

The Got Back Tour originally began in April 2022 in Spokane, Washington. He played a North American leg, which concluded with a show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

His 2022 run of shows also included a headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival. McCartney then brought the tour to Australia, Mexico, and Brazil in 2023.

During each show, McCartney plays a variety of songs from his career. These include Beatles, Wings, and solo material. Fans can expect to hear his biggest hits like “Band on the Run” and “Maybe I’m Amazed” each show.

The Got Back Tour is McCartney’s first after the COVID-19 pandemic. After Wings broke up, McCartney has remained a touring machine since 1989.

His current band, which consists of Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr., has remained a part of his tours since 2002’s Driving World Tour.