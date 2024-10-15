While there are rumors of Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics, the Gladiator II star has shut that down.

Speaking to GQ, Mescal revealed that he is not confirmed for the biopics. However, he did add that he would “love” to be in them as McCartney.

“I would love to be involved,” Mescal said, continuing, “but there's nothing set in stone.”

One thing Mescal is sure of is wanting to continue collaborating with Aftersun director Charlotte Wells. He starred in her directorial debut and earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance. Mescal dreams of having a “[Robert] De Niro-[Martin] Scorsese relationship” with her.

Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics

The upcoming Beatles biopics are coming from Sam Mendes. He will make four movies, with each one depicting a story about a different member of the Fab Four. Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), and Charlie Rowe (Gigi and Nate) were also rumored to star as the other members Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison, respectively.

Maybe Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney in the Beatles biopics is being kept on the DL. Perhaps he cannot say anything until the cast is officially set in stone.

He does seem enthusiastic about the project. Hopefully, he will be able to confirm the news sooner rather than later.

Paul Mescal's rise as a movie star

Mescal first gained notoriety for performing a production of The Phantom of the Opera at 16. He continued acting in theater productions of Arigela's Ashes and The Great Gatsby.

His first TV role came in 2020, starring in Normal People with Daisy Edgar-Jones. The series is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name and follows the stars as they navigate adulthood. Mescal landed an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy nomination for his performance.

Around this time, Mescal had a role in the music video for the Rolling Stones' “Scarlet.” He then received his breakthrough on the big screen, appearing in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter in 2021.

The following year, he starred in God's Creatures and Aftersun. The latter was Wells' feature directorial debut as well as his co-star's (Frankie Corio) first role. It follows a father and daughter as they go on a vacation in Turkey.

Later that year, Mescal starred with Melissa Barrera in the musical Carmen. He also starred in All of Us Strangers and Foe in 2023.

Coming up, Mescal will star in his first blockbuster, Gladiator II. Ridley Scott directs the sequel to his Oscar-winning 200 movie, Gladiator.

In the movie, Mescal plays Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and Maximus (Russell Crowe). He is enslaved after Roman soldiers invade his home, killing his wife and child. He then attempts to fight his way to freedom by taking on emperors Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn).

The sequel comes over two decades after the last movie. Gladiator was a smash hit, grossing over $460 million at the box office, and won five Oscars, including Best Picture.