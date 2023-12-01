Check out all 25 games featured in PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2023, including Hades 2 and Stalker 2!

The PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2023 by PC Gamer featured 25 titles deemed to be the most anticipated, soon-to-be-released video games by their panel of industry luminaries, content creators, critics, and journalists. Check out all 25 games in the PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2023 countdown.

All Games in the PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2023

While the original broadcast featured a countdown of the games from 1 to 25, this article will list them in reverse order.

1. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

We got a message from the director of the long-awaited Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl as well as a trailer for the game that revealed a Q1 2024 release window.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is an open world, post-apocalyptic FPS where you’ll do what you can to survive in a world full of violent mutants, dangerous anomalies and warring factions. As a lone stalker, your epic path will lead you to new friendships, brutal gunfights, and zone secrets.

2. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

This expansion for the From Software hit action RPG was dubbed the second-most awaited release for PC. While there was no new information gained from their feature in the PC Gamer event, we already know plenty about Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, including the fact that it will be available in all platforms.

You are the hope of the Golden Order, Tarnished. Your choices will shape the future of all who dwell in the shadow of the Erdtree.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/dTp3UC7Q7k — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 11, 2022

3. Hades 2

The sequel to Supergiant Games’ god-like hit Hades makes the top of this list too. After being announced a year ago, Hades 2 has remained relatively silent, apart from the fact that they announced that early access will begin in 2024.

4. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a JRPG that intertwines the tales of Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu. The story preview offers a glimpse into their enthralling journey, which spans from Japan’s vibrant cities to Hawaii’s serene landscapes.

5. Helldivers 2

A brief feature of Helldivers 2 was also shown, reiterating its PlayStation 5 and PC platforms and revealing its release date: February 8th, 2024.

6. Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive revealed its release date with its feature in the PC Gaming Show. It offers a unique blend of narrative-driven storytelling and sci-fi adventure. Players will find themselves scavenging and building to survive in a rugged world, all while driving a heavily-modified station wagon. The game focuses on vehicle repairs and upgrades, sourced from the resources gathered during risky expeditions, revealing hidden anomalies and unforeseen hazards along the way.

7. Haunted Chocolatier

Haunted Chocolatier is the long-awaited upcoming title from ConcernedApe, the same developer who brought us the farming simulator gem Stardew Valley. We also did not learn anything new about the game, but Haunted Chocolatier definitely needs more eyes on it, especially after seeing Stardew Valley’s success.

Thanks for 1 million followers 👍here's a few Haunted Chocolatier images pic.twitter.com/3PW2jMIF3R — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 4, 2023

8. Homeworld 3

“The Homeworld 3 team discusses the ambition of this sci-fi, strategy RTS and the pace at which you can play. Cinematic combat, and the decisions you make in battle, will play a big part as you navigate around huge ships and asteroids fields.”

9. Path of Exile 2

“The Path of Exile 2 team talks about what makes this next generation action RPG stand out. Discussing skill, crafting, dodge rolls and crossbows to the accessibility for new players while maintaining depth of characters.”

10. Marathon

Bungie’s revival of the old title into an extraction shooter has turned heads from its announcement and rightfully earns its place among the top 10 most anticipated releases for PC.

11. Hollow Knight: Silksong

A brief discussion for Hollow Knight: Silksong was featured.

12. Tekken 8

Over 8 years since the release of the previous title in the franchise, Tekken 8 also takes a spot as one of the most anticipated games, even outside of the fighting game community.

13. Grand Theft Auto 6

GTA 6 made a surprise appearance and announcement as number 13 on the top 25 list.

14. Gloomwood

Gloomwood is an stealth FPS and immersive sim, that’s set in a Victorian city consumed by a curse. Explore the city and use your unique collection of weapons to deal with the monsters lurking around every corner.

15. Frostpunk 2

The highly anticipated sequel Frostpunk 2 is a post-apocalyptic, survival, city builder where the age of steam has gone and oil is at the forefront. With larger cities to manage, new threats to face and more political pressure than ever before, will you be able to survive the apocalyptic blizzard’s effects?

16. Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG that challenges players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more.

17. Avowed

Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment.

18. Menace

Menace is an upcoming turn-based, tactical RPG where you’ll be commanding forces, tanks, and mechs in tactical battles. Your decisions matter in this character driven game, as the individual backstories and combinations will create unique experiences in each run.

19. Skate Story

A demon on a skateboard riding through hell – what’s not to like?

20. Star Wars Outlaws

21. Harold Halibut

This handmade narrative game about life on a submerged spaceship, will have you exploring friendship and the true meaning of home. As Harold you’ll journey into this atmospheric alien setting and discover what this obscure world has to offer.

22. Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload is an adventure JRPG where you’ll awaken the power within and fight for your friends. This reimagining of the genre-defining RPG comes with new character interactions, new scenes, additional voice overs, and much more.

23. Holstin

Holstin is a survival horror game set in 90’s Poland. On your quest for answers you find something’s possessed everyone and you need to fight and interrogate your way to the truth in this action filled single player experience.

24. Sword of the Sea

Watch this teaser of Sword of the Sea, from the visionary artist behind ABZÛ, The Pathless, and Journey – Sword of the Sea is an atmospheric adventure with highspeed movement inspired by skateboarding and snowboarding games.

25. Still Wakes the Deep

Music composer Jason Graves, audio director Daan Hendriks, and senior sound designer Francessco Delpha, discuss their approach to making the perfect soundtrack for Still Wakes the Deep. From live players and synthesisers to a metal sound sculpture that was built specifically for this project.

The PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2023 was broadcast on November 30th, 2023.