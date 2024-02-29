Injustice 2 Mobile now has a new character in the form of Peacemaker, played by WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena, as part of its growing roster of heroes, villains, and anti-heroes.
Peacemaker is the newest member of the Flawed Justice Team, alongside Black Adam (played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge). Peacemaker is a support hero who helps increase the defense and amplifies the damage to the rest of the team.
Peacemaker Passives
Peacemaker has three passives that help him and his teammates win battles. His first passive is “A Vow of Peace” which gains Peace Stacks every few seconds for each of his Flawed Justice Teammates. When one of his Flawed Justice Teammates tags into battle, they gain a Peace Shield that blocks incoming damage for a duration based on the Peace Stacks accumulated.
The vigilante anti-hero's second passive is “No Wrong Time to Rock,” which increases the damage dealt by him and his Flawed Justice Teammates when they do their special attacks while the Peace Shield is active.
Peacemaker's third and final passive is “Fear the Uniform,” which gives him and his Flawed Justice Teammates more power the higher their combo meter reaches, while also protecting their combos by giving them immunity to combo breakers, allowing them to stack more to their combo meter.
Peacemaker Special Move and Supermove
Peacemaker also has three special attacks that he can execute in battle. His first Special is “Torpedo” which makes him charge headfirst to the enemy to deal damage and disable their movement.
His second Special move is “Peace Out,” which sees him using his gun to forcefully tag out the active enemy and drain their power.
The third Special move is “Fly Eagle, Fly,” and sees the vigilante call upon his eagle to swoop in and claw at the enemy, causing the power cost of the enemy's special attacks to increase, effectively disabling them.
Peacemaker calls his Supermove “Peace Sandwich” which sees him charging at his enemy and unleashing a barrage of explosives, sending his opponent to the air, where he shoots them with a barrage of bullets. This Supermove also provides an armor piercing chance buff on both basic and swipe attacks for him and his Flawed Justice Teammates.
Peacemaker's arrival on Injustice 2 Mobile happens simultaneously with his debut in Mortal Kombat 1.
Injustice 2 Mobile can be downloaded on both the App Store and the Google Play Store.