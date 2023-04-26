Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything we know about the foreign trader with a coffin Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail, including his Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Luocha

“Carrying a coffin wherever he goes, he is a foreign trader who came from beyond the stellar seas. Has excellent medical skills.”

Luocha is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s few healers! In-game, he is a 5-star Imaginary character, and his Path is The Abundance. Members in this Path are known for being primarily healers, and this is evident in his Skills that heal his allies via regens, as well as a reactive healing Field that heals his allies when they get attacked.

Players meet him in Xianzhou: The Luofu, and he is an important part of the story. However, he will not be available at the game’s launch. Players will have to wait for him to arrive before trying to get him.

In the English voiceover, we currently do not know who he is being voiced by. In the Japanese dub, however, he is voiced by Ishida Akira, who previously voiced various characters in Persona 3, Nefer in Xenoblade Chronicles, and Otto Apocalypse in Hoyoverse’s other game Honkai Impact 3rd.

Luocha Ascension Materials

To fully level up Luocha to Level 80, you will need the following:

Entranced Ingenia drops: 15 Artifex’s Module 15 Artifex’s Cogwheel 15 Artifex’s Gyreheart

65 Golden Crown of the Past Shadow

308,000 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Luocha Skill Materials

Maxing all of Luocha Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Entranced Ingenia drops: 33 Artifex’s Module 46 Artifex’s Cogwheel 28 Artifex’s Gyreheart

Calyx drops: 12 Seed of Abundance 53 Sprout of Life 101 Flower of Eternity

Echo of War drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Luocha Trace Materials

Activating all of Luocha will require the following materials:

Entranced Ingenia drops: 9 Artifex’s Module 10 Artifex’s Cogwheel 30 Artifex’s Gyreheart

Calyx drops: 6 Seed of Abundance 16 Sprout of Life 38 Flower of Eternity

Echo of War drops: 3 Destroyer’s Final Road

5 Tracks of Destiny

825,500 Credits

Luocha Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Thorns of the Abyss (Single Target)

Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 50% of Luocha’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Prayer of Abyss Flower (Restore)

After using his Skill, immediately restore a single ally’s HP equal to 40% of Luocha’s ATK plus 200. Meanwhile, Luocha gains 1 stack of Abyss Flower.

When any ally’s HP percentage drops to 50% or lower, Luocha will immediately use his Skill one time on this ally (without consuming Skill Points). After Luocha takes action for 2 more time(s), this effect can be triggered again when the conditions are met.

Ultimate – Death Wish (AoE ATK)

Removes 1 enemy buff(s) and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 80% of Luocha’s ATK to all enemies. Luocha gains 1 stack of Abyss Flower.

Energy Cost: 100

Talent – Cycle of Life (Restore)

When Abyss Flower is at 2 stacks, Luocha consumes all stacks to deploy a Field against the enemy.

When any enemy in the Field is attacked by an ally, the attacking ally immediately restores HP equal to 14% of Luocha’s ATK plus 70.

The Field’s effect lasts 2 turn(s).

Technique – Mercy of a Fool

After using Technique, at the start of the next battle, Talent will be immediately triggered.

Luocha Traces

Cleansing Revival – The Skill removes 1 debuff(s) from a target ally.

HP +4% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)



Through the Valley – DMG received by Luocha from a single attack cannot be higher than 70% of his Max HP.

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6)

HP +8% (requires Level 75)

Sanctified – The chance to resist Crowd Control Debuffs increases by 70%.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) HP +6% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



ATK +4% (requires Level 1)

ATK +8% (requires Level 80)

Luocha Eidolon

Ablution of the Quick

After using his Skill, if the target ally’s HP is fully restored, Luocha regenerates 10 extra Energy.

Bestowal From the Pure

When using his Skill, if the target ally’s HP is lower than 50% of their Max HP, Luocha’s Outgoing Healing increases by 30%. If the target ally’s HP is at 50% of their Max HP or higher, Luocha creates a Shield for them that can withstand DMG equal to 15% of their Max HP for 1 turn(s).

Surveyal by the Fool

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Judgment via the King

When Luocha’s Field is active, enemies become Weakened and deal 12% reduced DMG.

Cicatrix ‘Neath the Pain

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Reunion With the Dust

Toughness-Reducing DMG from this character’s Basic ATK and Ultimate are increased by 100%.

Official Luocha Introduction

“A blond-haired handsome young man who carries a coffin on his back.

As a member of the intergalactic merchant guild, he was unfortunately caught in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Stellaron crisis.

Somehow, his superb medical skills are sure to be of use.”

That’s everything we know about Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.