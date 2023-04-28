Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything we know about Pelageya Sergeyevna, or Pela for short in Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Pela

“A secretarial officer for the Silvermane Guards. She has a serious personality and is revered by other members of the Silvermane Guards.”

Pela is perhaps the youngest member of the Silvermane Guards. In-game, she is a 4-star Ice character, and her Path is The Nihility. Members in this Path are known for being primarily support characters that focus on debuffing the enemy. In Pela’s case, she removes enemy buffs, as well as reduce their DEF.

She is one of the first characters we meet upon arriving in Belobog at Jarilo-VI. Players will be able to get a copy of Pela via the Standard and Event Warp banner. At the moment, she has a rate-up alongside the first Character event banner Seele.

In the English voiceover, she is voiced by Xanthe Huynh, who has notably lent her voice to other video game characters such as Haru Okumura from Persona 5, Marianne von Edmund from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Agnea Bristarni from Octopath Traveler II.

Morohoshi Sumire provided the voice for her Japanese dub. Morohoshi is also known for voicing Yuni from NIKKE, Lilele from Granblue Fantasy, and Kyoko from River City Girls 2

Pela Ascension Materials

To fully level up Pela to Level 80, you will need the following:

Flamespawn drops: 12 Extinguished Core 13 Glimmering Core 12 Squirming Core

50 Horn of Snow

246,400 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Pela Skill Materials

Maxing all of Pela Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Flamespawn drops: 22 Extinguished Core 35 Glimmering Core 20 Squirming Core

Calyx drops: 8 Obsidian of Dread 42 Obsidian of Desolation 77 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War drops: 9 Guardian’s Lament

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Pela Trace Materials

Activating all of Pela will require the following materials:

Flamespawn drops: 6 Extinguished Core 7 Glimmering Core 22 Squirming Core

Calyx drops: 4 Obsidian of Dread 12 Obsidian of Desolation 28 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War drops: 3 Guardian’s Lament

2 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Pela Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Frost Shot (Single Target)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Pela’s ATK as to a single enemy.

Skill – Frostbite (Impair)

Removes 1 buff(s) and deals Ice DMG equal to 105% of Pela’s ATK as to a single enemy.

Ultimate – Zone Suppression (Impair)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 60% of Pela’s ATK to all enemies, with a 100% base chance to inflict Exposed on all enemies.

When Exposed, enemies’ DEF is reduced by 30% for 2 turn(s).

Energy Cost: 110

Talent – Data Collecting (Support)

If the enemy is debuffed after Pela’s attack, Pela will restore 5 extra Energy. This effect can only be triggered 1 time per attack.

Technique – Preemptive Strike

Immediately attacks the enemy. Upon entering battle, Pela deals Ice DMG equal to 80% of her ATK to a random enemy, with a 100% base chance of lowering the DEF of all enemies by 20% for 2 turn(s).

Pela Traces

Bash – Deals 20% more DMG to debuffed enemies.

ATK +4% (requires Ascension 2) Ice DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3) Effect Hit Rate +4% (requires Ascension 3)



The Secret Strategy – When Pela is on the battlefield, all allies’ Effect Hit Rate increases by 10%.

Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5) Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)



Wipe Out – Using Skill to remove buff(s) increases the DMG of the next attack by 20%.

Effect Hit Rate +6% (requires Ascension 6)

ATK +8% (requires Level 75)

Ice DMG +3.2% (requires Level 1)

Ice DMG +6.4% (requires Level 80)

Pela Eidolon

Victory Report

When Pela defeats an enemy, Pela regenerates 5 Energy.

Adamant Charge

Using Skill to remove buff(s) increases SPD by 10% for 2 turn(s).

Suppressive Force

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Full Analysis

When using Skill, there is a 100% base chance to reduce the target enemy’s Ice RES by 12% for 2 turn(s).

Absolute Jeopardy

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Feeble Pursuit

When Pela attacks a debuffed enemy, she deals Additional Ice DMG equal to 40% of Pela’s ATK to the enemy.

Official Pela Introduction

“The meticulous Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards, while young, she is undeniably brilliant.

Whether it relates to maneuvering troops, distributing supplies, or the terrain, Pela can answer any problems with calm certainty. As for her phone case…

‘It has nothing to do with work, Captain.'”

That’s everything we know about Pela in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.