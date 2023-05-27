Qingque is a playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Qingque’s Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Honkai: Star Rail – Qingque

“Work doesn’t count as extracting value, it’s just labor in exchange for payment. Extracting value is when you slack off at work.”

She is a Diviner of the Divination Commission on the Xianzhou Luofu, and is given to players as a free unit through playing the Main Quest.

Qingque is a 4-star Quantum character following the Path of Erudition. She quickly earned infamy for her RNG-centric playstyle that aims to emulate a game of mahjong. By drawing tiles (this costs Skill points), she has a chance to enhance her next Basic ATK and make it AoE instead

Her English voice actress is Bryn Apprill, known for voicing Christa and Historia from Attack on Titan, Yotsuba Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets, and Amelie Laurence from Tales of Luminaria.

On the Japanese voiceover, she’s voiced by Arisa Date, who is ironically also a mahjong player on top of being a voice actress. She voiced Narumi Momose from Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku and Rikka Yanagi from World’s End Harem, among other roles.

Qingque Ascension Materials

To fully level up Qingque to Level 80, you will need the following:

Voidranger: Reaver drops: 12 Thief’s Instinct 13 Usurper’s Scheme 12 Conqueror’s Will

50 Void Cast Iron

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Qingque Skill and Trace Materials

Maxing all of her Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10), as well as unlocking all Traces, will require the following materials:

Silvermane Guards drops: 28 Silvermane Badge 42 Silvermane Insignia 42 Silvermane Medal

Calyx (Rivet Town) drops: 12 Key of Inspiration 54 Key of Knowledge 105 Key of Wisdom

Echo of War (Everwinter Hill) drops: 12 Guardian’s Lament

5 Tracks of Destiny

2,400,000 Credits

Qingque Skills

Basic Attack – Flower Pick (Single Target)

Tosses 1 jade tile from the suit with the fewest tiles in hand to deal Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Qingque’s ATK to a single enemy.

Enhanced Basic Attack – Cherry on Top! (Blast)

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 120% of Qingque’s ATK to a single enemy, and deals Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Qingque’s ATK to enemies adjacent to it.

“Cherry on Top!” cannot recover Skill Points.

Skill – A Scoop of Moon (Enhance)

Immediately draws 2 jade tile(s) and increases DMG by 14% until the end of the current turn. This effect can stack up to 4 time(s). The turn will not end after this Skill is used.

Ultimate – A Quartet? Woo-hoo! (AoE)

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 120% of Qingque’s ATK to all enemies, and obtain 4 jade tiles of the same suit.

Energy Cost: 140

Talent – Celestial Jade (Enhance)

When an ally’s turn starts, Qingque randomly draws 1 tile from 3 different suits and can hold up to 4 tiles at one time.

If Qingque starts her turn with 4 tiles of the same suit, she consumes all tiles to enter the “Hidden Hand” state.

While in this state, Qingque cannot use her Skill again. At the same time, Qingque’s ATK increases by 36%, and her Basic ATK “Flower Pick” is enhanced, becoming “Cherry on Top!” The “Hidden Hand” state ends after using “Cherry on Top!”.

Technique – Game Solitaire (Enhance)

After using Technique, Qingque draws 2 jade tile(s) when the battle starts.

Qingque Eidolon

Rise Through the Tiles

Ultimate deals 10% more DMG.

Sleep on the Tiles

Every time Draw Tile is triggered, Qingque immediately regenerates 1 Energy.

Read Between the Tiles

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Right on the Tiles

After this character’s Skill is used, there is a 24% fixed chance to gain Autarky, which lasts until the end of the current turn.

With Autarky, using Basic ATK or Enhanced Basic ATK immediately launches 1 follow-up attack on the same target, dealing Quantum DMG equal to 100% of the previous Basic ATK (or Enhanced Basic ATK)’s DMG.

Gambit for the Tiles

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Prevail Beyond the Tiles

Recovers 1 Skill Point after using Enhanced Basic ATK.

Qingque Traces

Tile Battle (requires Ascension 2) – Restores 1 Skill Point when using the Skill. This effect can only be triggered 1 time per battle.

Quantum DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)



Bide Time (requires Ascension 4) – Using the Skill increases DMG Boost effect of attacks by an extra 10%.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) Quantum DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Winning Hand (requires Ascension 6) – Qingque’s SPD increases by 10% for 1 turn after using the Enhanced Basic ATK.

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6)

Quantum DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 75)

ATK +4%

ATK +8% (requires Lv. 80)

Official Qingque Introduction

“An average Diviner of the Divination Commission, who will never slack off when it comes to slacking off.

She passed the Divination Commission’s entrance exam to please her parents, only to discover what she had originally thought to be a relaxing public servant job to instead be very intensive and a worker’s nightmare.

After several years of experience, Qingque had finally honed her craft — No matter which department she changes to, she remains the lowest level of Diviners.

‘When there’s nothing else left to do, why not bury your head in a book or play cards? What more could I ask for?'”

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.