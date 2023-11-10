We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Rockets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans will meet the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center for some NBA in-season tournament game action. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Rockets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

In their last game, the Pelicans lost 122-101 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Initially, it was 28-24 Wolves after the first quarter. But a horrible second quarter put them down 62-44 at halftime. Significantly, Brandon Ingram led the way with 24 points. Jordan Hawkins added 14 points. Unfortunately, they had to play without Zion Williamson, who was out due to a personal matter. CJ McCollum is also out indefinitely after suffering a collapsed right lung. Overall, the Pelicans shot 38.7 percent from the field, including a poor 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Pelicans also allowed the Wolves to shoot 54.9 percent from the field. Likewise, they lost the battle of the boards 48-40.

The Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-94 on Wednesday. Ultimately, a great first quarter helped them get off on the right foot. The Rockets led 66-45 at halftime. Significantly, Jalen Green had 28 points while shooting 11 for 15. Alperen Sengun added 19 points while going 8 for 10 with seven rebounds. Overall, the Rockets shot 54.8 percent from the field, including 42.4 percent from the triples. The Rockets also held the Lakers to 42.9 percent shooting, including 28 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they won the board battle 57-34.

The Rockets lead the all-time series 42-36. However, the Pelicans won 3 of 4 last season against the Rockets. The Pelicans won one game 117-107, while the Rockets won 119-106 in the other at Toyota Center. Subsequently, the Pelicans are 6-4 over 10 games against the Rockets. But the Rockets are 6-4 over the last 10 games at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Rockets Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +3 (-110)

Houston Rockets: -3 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

Williamson is questionable for this game. Ultimately, the Pelicans need him back, especially with McCollum out. Ingram is good, but he cannot do it all by himself. He needs Williamson.

Williamson averages 21.8 points and seven rebounds per game. Additionally, he has shot 50.5 percent from the field. McCollum was doing well before his health issue, averaging 21.7 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field. Now, the Pelicans need someone else to step up. Ingram could be that guy. So far, he is averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent. But he has been abysmal from the 3-point line, shooting 15.8 percent. Meanwhile, Jordan Hawkins is averaging 12.8 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 11.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Likewise, he has shot 48.6 percent from the field.

The Pelicans are 26th in field-goal shooting percentage and 23rd from the 3-point line. Also, they are 18th from the free-throw line. The Pelicans also struggle on the boards, ranking 24th in rebounds. Moreover, they are not blocking many shots, ranking 24th in blocked shots. The Pelicans are ninth in turnovers.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can start hitting their shots. Furthermore, they must avoid the bad stretches of play.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets look to upend the short-handed Pelicans at home. Coincidentally, they just scored a major victory over the Lakers and will look to replicate that feat against New Orleans.

Green averages 19.6 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Sengun averages 18.3 points per game while shooting 59.8 percent from the field. Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.6 points per game. Amazingly, Dillon Brooks averages 14.7 points per game. Brooks is shooting 56.9 percent from the field, including 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Rockets have become an amazing shooting team this season. So far, they are sixth in field-goal shooting percentage. The Rockets are also third in 3-point shooting percentage. However, they are struggling at the charity stripe, ranking 28th in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, the Rockets are struggling on the boards, ranking 20th in rebounds. But the Rockets also excel in ball-handling, ranking seventh in turnovers. Yet, they still fail on the defensive end, ranking 29th in blocked shots.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they continue hitting their shots. Then, they need to force the Pelicans to turn the ball over.

Final Pelicans-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are cold right now. Conversely, the Rockets are hot. Expect this game to be close to the very end. Eventually, the Rockets will find a way to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Pelicans-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets: -3 (-110)