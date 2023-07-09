NBA Vegas Summer League is in full swing and will continue to feature all the exciting rookies drafted a few weeks back. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Warriors prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans lost its first game of NBA Summer League, 102-88, to the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans stormed back from a nine-point half-time deficit to take a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. But the Timberwolves stormed back in the final frame, outscoring New Orleans 30-13. Turnovers and fouls spelled the doom for the Pelicans, as they committed 29 and 31 of them, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors also dropped their NBA Las Vegas Summer League opener to the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-96. Gui Santos led the way with 25 points, while Lester Quinones added 15 points, though on an inefficient 5-of-15 shooting clip from the field. Golden State's first round pick Brandin Podziemski was just 3-of-10 from the field and finished with just nine points, but tallied 11 rebounds in the losing effort. The Warriors are 1-2 so far in Summer League if you include the California Classic.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Pelicans-Warriors Odds:

New Orleans Pelicans: -2.5 (-115)

Golden State Warriors: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 185.5 (-105)

Under: 185.5 (-115)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Why the Pelicans could cover the spread

The Pelicans had a poor outing on Friday against the Timberwolves. They were especially bad in the fourth quarter, where they were outscored by 17 points. Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins, the Pelicans' first round picks in 2022 and 2023, respectively, both had inefficient nights from the field. Daniels finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He also had four turnovers and five personal fouls and was a minus-13 in 31 minutes. Meanwhile, Hawkins scored 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting. He committed four giveaways and was a minus-17 on the evening.

Look for the two first-rounders to bounce back and clean up their mistakes on both sides of the floor. Daniels, in particular, should be motivated to show out what he can do in Summer League and prove that he can take a bigger role on the main team next season.

EJ Liddell, whom New Orleans' selected at 41st overall in last year's draft, also made his long-awaited return to the court after a year on the sidelines. Liddell suffered a torn ACL in last year's Summer League. He had a relatively solid outing in his first game back since the injury with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in 20 minutes. The 6-foot-7 forward was ecstatic to make his comeback and he should be more motivated to come out on Sunday with a more impactful performance.

As a team, look for the Pelicans to play a much better and cleaner outing than they did on Friday. The 29 turnovers and 31 fouls ultimately cost New Orleans the game and and they should adjust accordingly if they want to take down the Warriors and cover the spread.

Why the Warriors could cover the spread

Just like their main roster counterparts, the Warriors were turnover and foul prone in their first taste of Vegas Summer League action on Friday against the Lakers. Gui Santos was the lone bright spot for Golden State. The Brazilian forward led the way with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. However, he did commit three turnovers and five fouls.

Lester Quinones was just 5-of-15 from the field en route to 15 points. The 22-year-old was particularly on fire during the California Classic. He scored 26 points in their first game versus the Sacramento Kings, then followed it up with 21 points in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Look for Quinones to bounce back and play a much more efficient outing on Sunday night.

Brandin Podziemski also didn't have a productive scoring night on Friday, but did prove he isn't just a scorer. The 20-year-old grabbed 11 boards in the loss, five of which were on the offensive glass.

The Warriors are still without their other rookie, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who suffered a hamstring injury during practice. There is still no update when Jackson-Davis can make his professional debut. But Golden State is reportedly exercising caution for the 23-year-old big man. If he is good to

Final Pelicans-Warriors prediction and pick

Take the Warriors for this one. Yes, they were also turnover and foul prone in their game against the Lakers, but to a lesser extent compared to how the Pelicans were versus Minnesota. The Warriors also have some intriguing pieces such as Santos, Podziemski, and Quinones. Look for those three to get back on track after a subpar outing versus Los Angeles.

Final Pelicans-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors +2.5 (-105)