The Florida Panthers look to defend home ice as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Penguins-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Penguins enter the game sitting at 11-11-3 on the year but have lost six of their last eight games, struggling in the process. Last time out, they faced the Tampa Bay Lighting. The Lightning got up early on a power-play goal by Anthony Cirelli, and then in the second period, Nikita Kucherov added his second point of the game with his own power-play goal. Tanner Jeannot scored in the period as well, leading to a 3-0 lead for the Lighting. In the third, just 53 seconds in, Jake Guentzel scored, but it would not be enough, as the Penguins fell 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Panthers enter the game at 15-8-2 on the year. They are coming off a game with the Dallas Stars. It was a back-and-forth game with the Stars. Evan Rodrigues scored to open the game, but the Stars tied it up. Sam Reinhart scored to finish the first period, giving the Panthers the 2-1 lead. In the second, Carter Verhaeghe scored to make it 3-1. The Stars fired back though, scoring two goals in the first five minutes of the period to tie the game. Aleksander Barkov scored, followed by Rodrigues' second goal of the game to make it 5-3 though. While the Stars would get one more, it would not be enough, as the Panthers won 5-4.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Panthers Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +134

Florida Panthers: -162

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Penguins Will Win

The Penguins are currently 20th in goals per game this year, sitting with just 2.96 goals per game on the season. The team leader in goals this year, and second on the team in points this year is Sidney Crosby. He enters the game with 15 goals on the year with 12 assists, giving him 27 points. He has just two goals and an assist on the power play this year, as the power play has struggled for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel is the team leader in points this year and also leads the team in assists this year. He enters the game with ten goals and 19 assists, to give him 29 points. He has yet to score on the power play this year but does have three assists.

Guentzel is also tied for second on the team with goals with two other men. First is Evgeni Malkin. He enters the game with ten goals on the year with 11 assists to give him 21 points. He has two goals and four assists on the power play. Bryan Rust comes into the game with ten goals and ten assists. That gives him 20 points on the year, but none of them come on the power play. There was an expectation that Erik Karlsson would help the power play, and he has to an extent. He has two goals and two assists on the power play this year while having six goals and 13 assists overall, to give him 19 points.

The Penguins power play has very much been a focus for them. They sit 30th when up a man, converting just 10;7 percent of their chances with only seven goals. They have been solid when man down this year, sitting 11th with an 83.1 percent success rate.

It is expected to be Tristan Jarry back in the goal tonight for the Penguins. He is 8-9-2 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He has lost his last two starts overall though, and has a .900 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average in the two of them. Still, he keeps his team in the game. Jarry has allowed three or less goals in 11 of his last 12 starts.

Why The Panthers Will Win

The Panthers are not the highest-scoring team in the NHL, sitting 19th in the league with 3.08 goals per game. They have been led by Sam Reinhart this year. He leads the team in goals and points while sitting tied for second in assists. He comes into the game with 17 goals and 15 assists on the year for his 31 points. Meanwhile, Reinhart has been great on the power play. He has scored seven times with two assists this year when man-up. Second on the team in points, this year is Aleksander Barkov. He leads the team in assists this year. Barkov comes into the game with eight goals and 16 assists on the year, giving him 24 points. On the power play, he comes in with six assists.

Second on the team in goals and third on the team in points Is Carter Verhaeghe. He comes in with 12 goals and nine assists on the year while leading the second rotation of players. He has also been solid on the power play this year, with four goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Barkov and Reinhart are joined on the top line by Evan Rodrigues. He is fourth on the team in points this year, sitting with six goals and 14 assists, good for 20 points overall.

Florida has not been great on the power play this year, sitting 23rd in the NHL in conversion rate at 18.5 percent, while having just 15 power-play goals. They have been better when man down though, having a success rate of 80.2 percent and sitting 13th in the NHL.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to get the nod in goals tonight for the Panthers. He is 12-6-1 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Still, he has won his last three games in goal. He did let in four goals on 33 shots last time out, but before that, it was just one goal on 42 shots over two games.

Final Penguins-Panthers Prediction & Pick

Neither team in this game is a top-scoring team. They combine to average just over six goals per game, which makes the under a very interesting play. Still, the best play is not on the under. The Panthers defense is much better than the Penguins. The Panthers create much better chances overall. They also have multiple lines of scorers that can put up goals. Take the Panthers in this one.

Final Penguins-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-162)