The Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road as they visit the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Sabres prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the game at 18-20-8 on the year, placing them in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken struck first on a shorthanded goal by Chandler Stephenson. The Penguins would tie the game in the first period, and Bryan Rust would give them the lead in the second period. Still, the Kraken would make the comeback, striking twice in a minute in the third period and adding an empty net goal to win 4-2-. After stopping just 14 of 17 shots, Tristan Jarry was waived by the Penguins after the game.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 17-22-5 on the year, which places them in last place in the Atlantic Division. With the Sabres struggling, they are considering trading off assets. In their last game, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. The Sabres struck first on a goal by Ryan McLeod in the first period. They would score two more in the second period as well. The Hurricanes would score twice in the third, but Ryan McLeod would complete his hat trick with just 24 seconds left in the game as the Sabres won the game 4-2.

Here are the Penguins-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Sabres Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +110

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Penguins vs Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top three-point scoring options for the Penguins all play on the first line. This is led by Sidney Crosby, who leads the team in assists and points this year. Crosby has 12 goals and 36 assists this year, with six goals and 11 assists on the power play. Rickard Rakell leads the team in goals this year, joining Crosby on the top line. He comes in with 22 goals and 16 assists on the year, with four goals and six assists on the power play. Rounding out the line is Bryan Rust. Rust comes in with 17 goals and 17 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points.

Meanwhile, the second line has Evgeni Malkin and Michael Bunting. Malkin is fourth on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with eight goals and 25 assists this year, with two goals and eight assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Michael Buntin is sixth on the team in points, with 13 goals and 12 assists this year. Finally, Erik Karlsson has been great from the blue line, having four goals and 18 assists this year.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tage Thompson leads the team in goals and points this year, playing on the top line for the Sabres. He has scored 19 goals and added 16 assists for his 35 points. Further, he has four goals and six assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Jason Zucker and Dylan Cozens. Zucker is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 15 goals and 18 assists. He also has eight goals and six assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Cozens has ten goals and 12 assists this year.

Alex Tuck is third on the team in points this year, playing on the second line. He comes in with 14 goals and 18 assists this year, with four assists on the power play this year. He is joined on the line by JJ Peterka. Peterka is fourth on the team in points, having ten goals and 22 assists this year.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be in goal for the Sabres in this one. He is 14-13-4 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has been solid as of late, giving up three or fewer goals in three of his last four starts, going 3-1-0 in those four games.

The Sabres will be shooting on Alex Nedeljkovic for the Penguins. He is 7-7-4 on the year with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. He has allowed three or more goals in each of his last five starts. Last time out, he allowed five goals on just 17 shots on goal in a loss to the Senators.

Final Penguins-Sabres Prediction & Pick

While the Sabres are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game, they have struggled as of late. They have lost seven of their last eight and sit last in goals-against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Sabres have won three of their last four and are scoring 3.05 goals per game this year. They have scored 14 goals in the last four games as well. Take the Sabres in this one.

Final Penguins-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (-132