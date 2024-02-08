The Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road as we continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Penguins come into the game sitting at 23-17-7 on the year, sitting fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are coming off a wonderful game to open their post-all-star break schedule. Last time out, the Penguins faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Penguins opened the scoring in the first period on a Kris Letang goal. In the second, Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust both score on the power play in the first ten minutes of the period to make it 3-0. Scoring would end there, as Tristan Jarry stopped all 23 shots he faced on the way to a shutout victory.

Meanwhile, the Wild are 22-23-5 on the year and are also coming off a solid defensive game. Last time out, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. Jacob Lucchini scored in the first period to make it 1-0. In the second period, Nick Foligno scored to tie the game, but in the third, Marcus Foligno scored to give the Wild the 2-1 lead. Filip Gustavsson saved 21 of 22 shots in the game as the Wild went on to win 2-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Wild Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: -105

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Penguins sit 20th in the NHL this year in scoring with just 2.96 goals per game. Sidney Crosby leads the way this year in goals and points. He comes into the game with 27 goals on the year, plus 24 assists, for a total of 51 points. He has been solid on the power play as well, with six goals and five assists. Meanwhile. Jake Guentzel comes in second on the team in points while leading the team in assists. He enters the game with 22 goals and 28 assists, for a total of 50 points. Firther, he also has four goals and eight assists on the power play.

Rounding out the top-scoring forwards is Evgeni Malkin. Malkin has 16 goals this year with 24 assists, giving him 40 total points. He has scored three of those goals and eight assists on the power play. Still, the Penguins get a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Erik Karlsson comes in with seven goals and 28 assists this year while having two goals and nine assists on the power play. Kris Letang has scored four times this year, but has 26 assists, making him fifth on the team in points. He has not had the same level of success on the power play though, with just two assists this year.

The Penguins power play has struggled this year. They have a 14.1 percent conversion rate, which ranks them 30th in the NHL on the season. They have been solid on the penalty kill though, with an 81.4 percent success rate, tenth in the NHL.

Tristan Jarry is scheduled to be in goal once again for the Penguins in this one. He comes into the game sitting at 14-14-4 on the year with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. His goals-against average is ninth in the NHL while his save percentage is tenth. Further, he leads the NHL in shutouts this year with six of them. In his last five games, he has been hit and miss though. Last time out he had a shutout, and it was his second in the last five games. He also gave up just two goals against Montreal. In the other two games, he gave up seven goals combined though.

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild sit 19th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 2.96 per contest. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in points this year while sitting second in goals on the season. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 26 assists on the season, good for 45 points. Kaprizov has also been solid on the power play this year, coming in with seven goals and 14 assists. Meanwhile, Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals on the year, with his 118 assists. That places him tied for second with 39 points. He also has nine goals and four assists on the power play this season.

Sitting tied with Erickkson Ek in points is Matz Zuccarello. He comes in with eight goals and 31 assists on the year, for his 39 points. He also has been solid on the power play, with three goals and 17 assists on the man advantage. Further, the Wild have Matt Boldy scoring well. He comes into the game with 16 goals on the year and 17 assists, good for 33 total points. He has six goals and six assists on the power play. The Wild also get some help from the blue line on offense. Brock Faber is fifth on the team in points, coming in with four goals and 26 assists on the year.

The Wild are 20th in the NHL this year on the power play. they come into the game with a 20.5 percent conversion rate and 34 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are 30th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 73.8 percent success rate.

Marc-Andre Fleury will be in goal for this game for the Wild. He comes into the game with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. This will be his first start since January 19th, when he left after 30 minutes and gave up one goal. In January, Fleury was solid. He has a 2.52 goals-against average while also having a .906 save percentage, going 2-3-1 in the process.

Final Penguins-Wild Prediction & Pick

the Penguins have the better goaltending situation in this game with Tristan Jarry in the net. Still, Marc-Andre Fleury has been solid as of late. Further, both teams are struggling heavily to score. The under for the Penguins has hit in six of their last seven games overall. Meanwhile, the under has hit for the Wild in each of their last three, and four of their last eight overall. With the poor goal-scoring and solid goaltending, take the under in this one.

Final Penguins-Wild Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-122)