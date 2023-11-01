The Penn State football team is still reeling from a disappointing road loss to Ohio State football, a game in which Marvin Harrison got a new nickname (Maserati Marv) and the PSU program's inexperience on offense was exposed.

Penn State football bounced back with a workman like win over Indiana that got reactions from Coach James Franklin. An ESPN analyst tore into Coach Franklin and the Nittany Lions for their letdown vs. Ohio State and Coach Ryan Day.

On Halloween, Franklin's team was ranked ninth in the College Football playoff rankings. Notable teams ranked behind the Lions included Oklahoma football and Notre Dame football, suggesting Coach Franklin's team still has plenty of respect around the college football world.

Some fans and analysts did not think much of the ranking. Penn State football likely must win out to give itself a fighting chance at the Big Ten East crown and a shot at the College Football playoff.

Penn State’s ranking is irrelevant. Win out and you have a fighter’s chance. Lose again and it doesn’t matter. Not gonna sit here and nitpick — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) October 31, 2023

“I think it's fair,” one fan added about PSU's #11 ranking. “They have a couple of decent wins and a one-score loss against a top 5 team.”

The Nittany Lions' performance on the season was cited as a reason why Ohio State got the number one ranking. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions by a final score of 20-12 earlier this season.

College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan cites Ohio State’s wins over Notre Dame and Penn State, top-five defense and “difference-makers” on offense as reasons why the Buckeyes were selected as the No. 1 team in the initial rankings. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 31, 2023

Next season, the College Football Playoff will become a 12-team affair instead of the four-team tournament format it currently utilizes.

One college football pundit shared a possible scenario involving a matchup Penn State and college football fans alike would salivate over.

Previewing the 12-team format that will be implemented for the College Football Playoff next year: 12 Tulane @ 5 Michigan

11 Penn State @ 6 Oregon

10 Ole Miss @ 7 Texas

9 Oklahoma @ 8 Alabama Sign me the hell up. — Austin Mock (@amock419) October 31, 2023

Penn State football plays Maryland football on the road this Saturday.