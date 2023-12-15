Colbie Young is one of the most coveted wide receivers in the transfer portal and Penn State will have a battle on their hands to secure his services.

As Penn State football prepares for its clash with Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl, the program is also trying to add key players to its 2024 roster.

One of those players could be wide receiver Colbie Young, who is visiting Penn State on Friday after spending time at the University of Georgia on Thursday, per Manny Navarro.

Young, who will be a senior in 2024, entered his name in the transfer portal last week after spending two seasons with Miami (FL) football. The former three-star recruit is the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the portal according to 247 Sports.

The 6-5 Young would be a welcome addition to any program and is coming off a well-rounded season with the Hurricanes. He did not miss a game this year, recording 47 receptions for 563 yards and five touchdowns, including one in his final game with Miami.

Young appeared in 22 games with the Hurricanes in his two seasons, starting 18 of them. He caught 10 touchdown passes and averaged 11.8 yards per reception.

Penn State looking for weapons

The Nittany Lions didn’t do much in the air this season, so bringing in Colbie Young would be a huge boost for their offense in 2024.

Penn State had only one player with more than 325 receiving yards in the regular season this year and two with more than 15 receptions. The Nittany Lions averaged 204.3 passing yards per game, good enough for 91st in the country.

If Young is in the fold next season it would give quarterback Drew Allar a big weapon on the outside and could allow Penn State to toss more jump balls toward the end zone. Allar threw only one interception this season, proving that he is smart with the football in his hands and what QB doesn’t want a big-bodied option with some speed to throw to?

Penn State has not been very active in the transfer portal so far, only signing one commitment to this point.

Colbie Young could be the next big wide receiver in the portal to find a new home and Penn State football fans are hoping Happy Valley is just that.