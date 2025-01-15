Penn State football's next NFL star in the making is ready for the NFL Draft. Abdul Carter, who is projected as a top-10 pick, dreams to be drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. He's expected to be one of the first defensive players off the board.

“Yeah, for sure; playing for the Eagles would definitely be a dream of mine,” Carter said, via MLfootball.

The All-American's impact on the field has been exceptional. He played a pivotal role in the Nittany Lions' run to the College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame, and his path to the next level couldn't be brighter. Last Saturday, Carter announced his decision to enter the draft in a farewell social media post, via Daniel Gallen of 247 Sports.

“Moving forward, I am humbled and excited to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft,” Carter wrote on a graphic posted to both X and Instagram. “I look forward to competing against the best at the highest level and will give it my all to make the Penn State family proud.”

Carter finished with 172 tackles, 23 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception in three seasons at Penn State.

Penn State football's Abdul Carter would be an ideal fit on the Eagles

Carter's fit into the Eagles' scheme would be seamless. He's versatile, and his speed on the pass rush would give the defense a potential X-factor on the frontlines.

General manager Howie Roseman is known for his big splashes through the draft, trades and free agency, so anything is possible. Playing for his hometown franchise would certainly be a dream, and because of the variety of Penn State fans around Philadelphia (and vice-versa), there would be a ton of excitement to see the Eagles draft Carter.

He would presumably work alongside Jalen Carter in Vic Fangio's defense.