Manny Diaz is expected to be the new head coach at Duke and Penn State football fans are sad he is leaving the Nittany Lions.

The Penn State football team finished with a 10-2 record and a 7-2 mark in Big Ten Conference play. They are now gearing up for the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss, and changes have already been made with the team. The Nittany Lions landed new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas, saw Chop Robinson enter the NFL Draft, and now it looks like defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is heading to Duke to become the new head coach for the Blue Devils.

Duke was searching for a new coach after Mike Elko went to Texas A&M, and Diaz will return to the head coach role after spending time at Miami before coming to the Penn State football program. However, fans are a bit sad to see Diaz go, especially after the way he improved his defense during his time there.

Well. We have to thank Manny for Two great years and he left this defense in a good spot. Two new coordinators in one offseason is tough. Up to Franklin to make the right hire. https://t.co/fnJD8Zw4TV — Penn State News (@WeAreNews05) December 7, 2023

This is a devastating blow for #PennState. The Lions should have made Manny Diaz their head coach and moved on from James Franklin. This is a mistake that will set this program back years. https://t.co/D1n5d1h85O — Philly Sports Fanatic (@thunderducks26) December 7, 2023

Man it was a special two years. Thanks for everything Manny and best of luck. https://t.co/h8No21lUQK — Jaret Gold (@JaretGold) December 7, 2023

With Penn State replacing OC Mike Yurcich with Andy Kotelnicki (Kansas) and DC Manny Diaz now poised to take the Duke job, West Virginia could be facing a Nittany Lions team in the 2024 opener in Morgantown that will feature new coordinators on both sides of the ball. https://t.co/evrA7jNoHO — Jed Drenning (@TheSignalCaller) December 7, 2023

With PSU losing as many as 8 defensive starters to the draft, this is probably the right move. Tough to wait around for a better job in an unforgiving sport that promises nothing. I’m grateful we got 2 full years. https://t.co/381jCk8Ma2 — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) December 7, 2023

After Diaz was fired from Miami in December 2021, he joined James Franklin's staff and has worked well as the defensive coordinator. In 2023, the Penn State football team ranked 6th in the nation in points against (11.4)and they gave up just 20 or more points in three games: Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana.

Penn State is also ranked No. 1 in the nation in total defense, so Diaz has certainly made his name known after a rough ending with the Hurricanes before they moved on and hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon.

The Penn State football program will almost certainly have two new coordinators next season, and the Manny Diaz-Duke coaching move should be done soon.