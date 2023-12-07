The Penn State football team finished with a 10-2 record and a 7-2 mark in Big Ten Conference play. They are now gearing up for the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss, and changes have already been made with the team. The Nittany Lions landed new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas, saw Chop Robinson enter the NFL Draft, and now it looks like defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is heading to Duke to become the new head coach for the Blue Devils.

Duke was searching for a new coach after Mike Elko went to Texas A&M, and Diaz will return to the head coach role after spending time at Miami before coming to the Penn State football program. However, fans are a bit sad to see Diaz go, especially after the way he improved his defense during his time there.

After Diaz was fired from Miami in December 2021, he joined James Franklin's staff and has worked well as the defensive coordinator. In 2023, the Penn State football team ranked 6th in the nation in points against (11.4)and they gave up just 20 or more points in three games: Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana.

Penn State is also ranked No. 1 in the nation in total defense, so Diaz has certainly made his name known after a rough ending with the Hurricanes before they moved on and hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon.

The Penn State football program will almost certainly have two new coordinators next season, and the Manny Diaz-Duke coaching move should be done soon.