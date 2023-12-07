Penn State football DE Chop Robinson will not play in the Peach Bowl as he is headed to the NFL, and Lane Kiffin congratulated him.

The Penn State football team is heading back to a New Year's Six bowl game for the second consecutive season. Last year, the Nittany Lions went to the Rose Bowl and handled Utah fairly easily. This season, Penn State is going to Atlanta to face Ole Miss football out of the SEC in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. A big reason why the Nittany Lions were able to find success this year was their defense, and perhaps the best player on that side of the ball is Chop Robinson. Unfortunately for Penn State, they will have to go to battle without him in the Peach Bowl.

Chop Robinson tweeted out on Tuesday that he will not play in the Peach Bowl and that he will be entering the NFL Draft. This has become very common in college football. Bowl season is fun, but the only games that have any meaning are the College Football Playoff games. For Robinson, there's really no point in risking an injury in a Peach Bowl game that doesn't really matter for much. Penn State football will miss him, but it's probably the right call.

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin is likely thrilled that his team won't have to deal with Robinson when they go up against Penn State this week. The Nittany Lions star was one of the best pass rushers in college football, so the Rebels dodged a bullet. Kiffin responded to Robinson's recent tweet and congratulated him on an impressive career.

“Best of luck!!,” Lane Kiffin said in a tweet. “Congrats on a great career!!”

Robinson racked up 15 total tackles for Penn State this season, with four of them being sacks. He also added two forced fumbles to his stat line. He is one of the best defensive ends in college football and he should be a high draft pick when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.

Robinson's Nittany Lions will take the field one last time in the Peach Bowl on December 30th. Penn State will be without one of their best players, but they are still narrowly favored by 3.5 points. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and it will kick off at noon ET on ESPN.