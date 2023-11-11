James Franklin is under fire after the Nittany Lions' loss to the Wolverines, but freshman OL Vega Ioane stood up for the head coach.

The Penn State football program faced one of the most challenging tasks of the 2023-24 season. The number-nine ranked Nittany Lions played against the number two Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated matchup. Penn State lost the game with many placing the blame on head coach James Franklin. Franklin was heckled by PSU fans after the game, but OL Vega Ioane was not having it.

Nittany Lions OL stands up for James Franklin

Fans shouted at the Nittany Lions head coach as the team was walking back into the locker room at the end of the game, per Joe Smeltzer. They probably were not expecting this reaction from freshman lineman Vega Ioane.

Warning: graphic language is used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Penn State fans had some words for James Franklin, and OL Vega Ioane had enough. pic.twitter.com/bNK12JLNO0 — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) November 11, 2023

It appears fans in the stadium were not the only ones upset at Franklin about the loss. One user on X claimed, “I appreciate the fact that he has his coaches' back, but his coach deserves every bit of criticism coming at him.”

Another fan boldly asserted, “Franklin was out-coached by a team without a coach!”

Penn State played the Wolverines close, but the Nittany Lions offense got outperformed. Neither team's QB had a great day. However, Michigan's running game made the difference. Blake Corum went off for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries compared to Kaytron Allen's 72-yard-12-carry day.

The Nittany Lions have done well all season, but they cannot seem to beat the top two teams in the Big 10. Their struggles are understandable though, considering the Ohio State and Michigan football programs are two of the top teams in the nation.

Is James Franklin the one to blame for Penn State's tough loss? Or were the Nittany Lions simply outmatched?