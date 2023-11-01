The Penn State football squad enjoyed a close win against the Indiana football program to improve themselves to a seven-win record. But, that win over the Hoosiers did not come without a cost. Trey Wallace III went down but his status for the rest of the season still has not been confirmed. There have been rumors that he could be done but James Franklin has yet to confirm if this is true. What he did confirm, however, is his outlook on the team heading into their game against the Maryland football program, via Rich Scarcella of the Reading Eagle.

“There is no doubt when you have two guys at a position of two or three guys that are on the field and you lose one of them as a proven commodity and playmaker, it no doubt has an impact,” were the words that James Franklin uttered after Trey Wallace III went down against the Indiana football squad.

He will be a big loss for the Nittany Lions moving forward. In Penn State football's loss against Ohio State, he notched two receptions and 9.5 yards per play. Wallace did not get to impact the game against the Hoosiers that much but other weapons stepped up. KeAndre Lambert-Smith got six receptions which got the team 96 receiving yards. He along with Theo Johnson, and Khalil Dinkins all got trips to the end zone for a touchdown.

The worry will always be there for the Penn State football program. But, it looks like they are in quite good hands despite adversity.