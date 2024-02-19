Quite a few of them got together for the awards show.

The People's Choice Awards did not come without surprises. One of these was a Grey's Anatomy reunion that featured your favorite iconic characters from the beloved ABC series.

No, they didn't come dressed up for the parts they play. In fact, they may be hard to recognize because they donned gowns and suits instead of scrubs.

E News! reports that Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Camila Luddington (Jo Wilson), Chris Carmack (Atticus Lincoln), and Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., who played Miranda Bailey and Richard Weber, were all in attendance.

About the new upcoming season of Grey's Anatomy

While at the show, Scorsone said of the upcoming season, “It's a super tight season. Everything is super packed.”

There have been rumors that it may be the last season. However, according to Good Housekeeping, creator Shonda Rhimes confirmed that that's not the case. Whew!

“I might be a very old lady by the time we reach its last season because it doesn't seem to be stopping, which is wonderful, and I feel the world really belongs to the fans, and the fans have been really clear about what they want,” she mentioned to Deadline last May.

It's not the first reunion this year. Recently, five original cast members reunited at the Emmys to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. It was presented by Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, and James Pickens Jr. Paul Walter Hauser won the honor for Blackbird.

The new season of Grey's Anatomy will air on Thursday, March 14, at 9 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.