What went down in the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians? We explain.

The premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 has arrived, and here's what went down.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 1: What went down?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

After the first episode sets Percy (Walker Scobell) on his journey to Camp Half-Blood, the second finally puts it on full display. The first episode follows the events at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. When one Percy's classmates teases him, he reaches his hand up outside of the Met. Water from the fountains flows out and hits her, teasing Episode 2's major reveal.

He is expelled from the school after Grover (Aryan Simhadri) sells him out. Percy's mom (played by Virginia Kull) takes him to their vacation house upstate to try and explain his origins. He doesn't believe that his father is a Greek God, and the two are interrupted by Grover.

Percy's mom then takes him to Camp Half-Blood as they are chased by a Minotaur. She can't go past a certain point, and that results in the Minotaur catching up to them. She sacrifices herself as Percy watches on. As she's crushed, Percy, now enraged, takes on the Minotaur.

Upon killing the Minotaur with its own horn, Percy passes out and we see silhouettes gather around him.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 2: What went down?

When Percy wakes up at Camp Half-Blood, he is still yet to be claimed by one of the Gods. Percy meets some of the other campers, including Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), daughter of Ares, and Luke (Charlie Bushnell), son of Hermes.

As Clarisse attempts to bully Percy in the bathroom, something odd happens with the water. The water from the toilets overflows and fends off Clarisse and her goons.

That doesn't mean they are done with Percy, though. During the camp's game of capture-the-flag, they find Percy. This is after Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) leaves Percy to fend for himself, or so he thought.

After a prolonged sword fight, Percy eventually bests Clarisse and her friends. He snaps her weapon, which enrages her, and is able to get the upper hand.

Once the dust settles, Percy is shocked to find out that Annabeth has been watching the whole thing. Thanks to her invisibility cap, he didn't even think twice about it.

Percy didn't come out of the battle completely clean, though. He's got some scars, and Annabeth shoves him into the water. This is when his scars begin healing and a trident appears above his head, indicating that Poseidon is his father.

“When do we leave?”

All the while, Grover is conflicted about telling Percy the truth about his mom. She wasn't killed by the Minotaur in the first episode. Rather, she's being held captive by Hades (Adam Copeland).

When Percy is called in by Mr. Brunner (Glynn Turman) and Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas), Mr. Brunner reveals his quest. Zeus lost his thunderbolt, and it's up to Percy to retrieve it. He learns it's with Hades, but Percy rejects the quest due to being ignored his whole life.

That's when Grover comes in and reveals the truth of Percy's mom to him, much to Mr. Brunner's chagrin. Upon learning this, Percy's mindset changes. He triumphantly looks back at Mr. Brunner and Mr. D, asking, “When do we leave?”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere its first two episodes on December 20 on Disney+.