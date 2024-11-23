The Chicago Cubs won 83 games in 2024, but once again, they did not quite do enough to make the postseason. This isn’t the same team that was the league's laughingstock, though, and the Cubs are always right in the thick of things and can win a championship if a few lucky breaks go their way.

The scary thing for the rest of the Majors when it comes to the Cubs is that they don’t have to just rely on pure luck. The Cubs have achieved a respectable amount of success in recent years, but they are only scratching the surface of what the team is capable of doing. This franchise is on the rise, and the team could make the lead into the top five or 10 teams in the league if they add just one more impact bat.

Pete Alonso is that player, and he could be a difference-maker to get this team over the edge. Alonso is an elite slugger with 50-homer upside, but he also has a respectable on-base percentage and can provide decent production without relying solely on putting the ball in the stands.

The Cubs have financial flexibility this offseason

The Cubs are in a solid financial position, and many of their cornerstone players are locked up for the next several years. In particular, they’re getting great production out of Isaac Paredes at the hot corner, and the 25-year-old infielder won’t reach free agency until 2028. This means that the Cubs have decent financial flexibility this winter that their front office can use to address the few remaining holes that they have on their roster.

They'll have sufficient salary flexibility to offer Alonso a contract that he will have to at least consider. It helps that the Mets are focused on other things this offseason, with their number one priority being to steal Juan Soto from their crosstown rivals. Steve Cohen’s approach to free agency is certainly understandable, but at the same time, it can’t make Alonso feel good to know that he is not his own team's priority. If the Cubs make it clear that they value Alonso, it will go a long way with the slugger and could catapult them to the top of his list.

How Alonso fits with the Cubs

Alonso is an excellent fit with the Cubs. They need to add a few things to their roster and can achieve all of these goals with the addition of the former rookie of the year. First, the Cubs need to lengthen their lineup. Second, they must add at least one slugger who can hit for power and ideally get on base at a decent clip. Finally, they need to add at least one big-name star who can strike fear into the opposing pitchers as well as energizing the team's fan base.

Alonso is an elite hitter who will certainly lengthen the lineup just with his presence, as the former rookie of the year hit 53 home runs during his electrifying rookie campaign. He’s a right-handed power hitter at a position where the bat needs to play exceptionally well to provide value.

Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, and Seiya Suzuki are all good players at the top of the lineup who do a nice job of getting on base and setting the table for the rest of the lineup. Where the Cubs struggle, though, is to consistently bring these guys home when they are on base. Alonso would fit perfectly in Chicago, slotting in as the cleanup hitter and helping to drive in runs. He’ll also have some protection in the lineup in front of him, and Paredes can provide power while hitting fifth to give Alonso some protection.

However, even if pitchers are willing to take their chances with Paredes, they'll still have to go after Alonso. That's because if there are runners on base it becomes difficult to put Alonso anywhere. This forces pitchers to become aggressive and try to get him out. This means they have to challenge him with pitches in the strike zone, and this is where Alonso can do plenty of damage.

The contract the Cubs must offer

The Cubs will likely have at least $25 million of flexibility this winter before they begin running into luxury tax issues. This means that they have the money to make a competitive offer for Alonso. He’ll likely come in at least $30 million per year as his starting pay if not $35 million. Because he got a late start to his career, Alonso is older than a lot of the players who have signed record-breaking deals in free agency. It’s likely he only has one chance at a major payday. Therefore, Alonso is going to want as many years as possible for financial security.

The Cubs would also be wise to make an offer sooner rather than later, so they can take advantage of the Mets’ prioritization of Soto. It also makes sense to try and get a deal done before Soto resets the market and unleashes a wave of increased demands from players in light of his likely $600 million or $700 million deal.