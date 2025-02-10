The Washington Commanders were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Washington underwent more change during last year's offseason than almost any other team in NFL history. The Commanders got a brand new ownership group, with led by Josh Harris and including former professional athletes like Magic Johnson. They also brought in a new GM Adam Peters from the 49ers and a new coaching staff headlined by head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Before the beginning of the 2024 season, most Commanders fans expected to be in for a rebuilding season. Instead, the Commanders went on a triumphant run, finishing 12-5 and clinching a spot in the playoffs. Washington even rattled off a pair of playoff wins against the Buccaneers and the No.1 seed Lions.

Unfortunately, it all came to an end in the NFC Championship against the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now the Commanders need to transition to offseason mode and figure out how to upgrade the roster around rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year with a solid offense, but it is clear that there's still plenty of work to do on that side of the ball.

If the Commanders really want to capitalize on Daniels being on a rookie contract, now is the time to make a splash. I believe the Commanders should explore a trade for an established veteran to add some firepower on offense.

Below we will explore one perfect trade offer the Commanders must make to the 49ers for WR Deebo Samuel during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Deebo Samuel is the perfect wide receiver for the Commanders

Deebo Samuel is the perfect weapon for the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers are reportedly trying to trade Deebo Samuel to another team this offseason. Some NFL insiders have already connected the dots between the Commanders and Samuel.

Before we get too far, here are the terms for this hypothetical trade.

Commanders receive:

WR Deebo Samuel

2025 seventh-round pick (from Panthers)

49ers receive:

2025 third-round pick

Conditional 2026 late-round pick

The Commanders desperately need to add playmakers on offense around Jayden Daniels. Washington has a few playmakers to build around, including WR Terry McLaurin, RB Brian Robinson Jr., and tight end Ben Sinnott. Aside from these players, the offensive starters around Daniels at the skill positions are a complete unknown.

Deebo's versatility is something that should make him valuable to Washington. Samuel has proven that he can win from almost every position on offense. He is a capable wide receiver who can run a full route tree, though he is best used as a mismatch weapon against linebackers and safeties. The 49ers also love using Deebo as a legitimate running back, lining him up in the backfield and letting him earn yards after contact.

Samuel's ability to both run and catch the football has allowed the 49ers to craft some interesting packages around him. I believe the Commanders should attempt to use Samuel in the exact same way.

Since Samuel is a threat both as a receiver and a runner, the Commanders could use that to their advantage. Motioning Deebo around the formation pre-snap could allow Washington to check into a run play at will, even from a five wide receiver package. This becomes even more dangerous when you consider that Daniels is a capable runner himself.

Kliff Kingsbury could create plenty of headaches for opposing defenses by creating an incredibly diverse rushing attack headlined by Daniels, Samuel, and Robinson Jr. The Commanders would also gain a capable WR2 by adding Samuel. That's a lot of value for only one player.

Washington is in a strong position to be able to trade for Samuel. He currently costs $15.9 million against the cap for the 49ers. However, to make any potential trade a reality, the Commanders may have to agree to extend Samuel after acquiring him. This is because Samuel's existing contract features multiple void years after the 2025 season.

Thankfully, the Commanders have roughly $76 million in cap space to work with this offseason. That increases to $144 million next offseason. If Washington is convinced that Samuel is worth trading for, they can certainly afford to keep him.

Admittedly, this trade scenario is difficult to figure out from an outside perspective. Deebo's nebulous contract situation makes it difficult to ascertain his value on the trade market.

In this scenario, I gave him the value of a third-round pick. San Francisco may want more, but they would also like to get rid of Samuel's contract this offseason.

The Commanders need to seriously consider acquiring someone like Samuel who could have a transformative impact on their offense.