Here is the Chariot Social Link Guide for Kazushi Miyamoto in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Kazushi Miyamoto, available days, and more.

The Chariot Social Link in Persona 3 Reload is labeled as the “Track Club” in-game but focuses mostly on your relationship with fellow club member and classmate Kazushi Miyamoto. This Social Link can be initiated as early as April 23, after hearing that the Track Club is scouting for new members. Simply head to the Track area After School to start the Social Link.

Afterward, the Chariot Social Link can be advanced by interacting with Kazushi Miyamoto inside your Classroom. He's available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays as long as it is a school day and there are no exams within the following week.

Progress in the Chariot Social Link is required to start the Strength Social Link with Yuko Nishiwaki, the Track Club's Manager.

As with any of the other Social Links in the Persona series, having a Persona of the Chariot Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive a Sports Tape from Kazushi Miyamoto when the Chariot Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Thor.

Kazushi Miyamoto Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Kazushi Miyamoto in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Chariot Arcana when you spend time with Kaz.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

“I'm Kazushi Miyamoto. You've seen me around, right?” Yeah. No.



Rank 2

M-My side is killing me… I might've overdone it a bit. Don't push yourself. Toughen up!

You don't even look tired… What kind of training have you been doing? The usual. Special training.

Should I say hello? I think I will. (Progress towards unlocking Strength Social Link) Maybe not.



Rank 3

It's just, um… my anemia's acting up. Sorry, that sounds awful! Are you going to be okay?

I tried medicine, I tried wrapping it, but the pain won't stop. Will it heal? Take a break from practice.

You see Yuko… Talk to her (Progress towards unlocking Strength Social Link) Keep walking

Oh, Yuki-kun… What's up? Wanna walk home together? (Progress towards unlocking Strength Social Link) See you tomorrow.

Why don't we stop somewhere along the way? Sure. (Progress towards unlocking Strength Social Link) Sorry, I don't have time.



Rank 4

Wh-What's up? I was gonna sneak back into practice. Where have you been? Did you ditch?

She made the appointment without telling me, so there was nothing I could do! How did it go? That really sucks.



Rank 5

Man… I keep running into you at the weirdest times. Back from the hospital? Did you ditch?

You gotta be kidding… Why can't I… stand up!? Take my shoulder! I'll carry you! I'll go get help!



Rank 6

I want to win, so I have to practice. There's nothing you can do. Show some guts, man!

I promised I'd win at next year's meet and become the number one athlete in Japan. You promised? Why go so far?

That's why I have to win this meet—so I can make it to nationals! Do you think you can win? What about your knee?



Rank 7

I know you didn't say anything. I just think he can tell something's up. How's your knee? Can you hide it?

Otherwise, I won't be able to keep my promise to my nephew! You have to get tougher! You can't win like this. You need to take a break…



Rank 8

You must know what's going on. I don't know anything. ……



Rank 9

I’m sure you love lugging all this dead weight around, huh? I don't mind at all. I'll survive. It's fine, I'm tough as hell.



Rank 10

There's something I wanna talk to you about. Okay, let's hear it. What is it about?

I've made up my mind. I'm going to have surgery to fix my knee. What about the big meet? What about your promise?

I'm not gonna worry about winning races. I'm gonna focus on winning back my health instead! You've got this! You've really grown up.



Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.