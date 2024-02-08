Here's how to date (or be besties with) the club manager, Yuko Nishiwaki.

Here is the Strength Social Link Guide for Yuko Nishiwaki in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Yuko Nishiwaki, available days, and more.

Persona 3 Reload Yuko Nishiwaki Strength Social Link Guide

Yuko is located in the 2F Classroom Hallway in Gekkoukan High School and is available on Wednesdays and Saturdays as long as it is a school day. She will, however, not be available the week leading up to exams.

To begin the Strength Social Link for Yuko, you must first start the Chariot Social Link. After the first one, you will get the option to greet Yuko and invite her to walk home with you. She will decline you at first, but once it happens a second time, she will accept it instead. This will then start the Strength Social Link.

As with any of the other Social Links, having a Persona of the Strength Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link. The protagonist will receive the Kid's Letter from Yuko Nishiwaki when the Strength Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Siegfried.

How to Romance Yuko

This decision to enter a romantic relationship with Yuko Nishiwaki happens when leveling up the Social Link to Rank 9. See below for the choices.

Yuko Nishiwaki Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Yuko Nishiwaki in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Strength Arcana when you spend time with Yuko.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

…How about you, <protagonist name>-kun? Are you enjoying track and field? It's fun. I'm not sure yet.



Rank 2

Also, I wasn't really in the mental state to do this alone today. You did good.

And before I knew it, I'd dozed off. I ended up handing in a blank paper. That's bad. It wasn't your fault.

But come on, it's way too early to worry about the future, isn't it? We're still just teenagers! That’s true. I don't think so. You haven't thought about it?



Rank 3

Going that far would've been crossing the line. Does this happen often? Do you know who did it?

Sorry you got dragged into that. Friends of yours? Don't worry about it.

They call you my boyfriend. That must have made you feel awkward, huh? I'm honored. I don't mind. It might be a problem.



Rank 4

<protagonist name>-kun, what do you think I should do? Why not give it a go? That's for you to decide.

I mean, why not, right? Please? Honestly, I don't think I can handle it on my own. Sure thing. It's kind of a hassle.



Rank 5

Elementary school kids really learn fast, don't you think? You're right, it's impressive. That's not normal? It's because you teach so well.

Should I change the training routine? Maybe they shouldn't be running more. You shouldn't change it. Maybe you should rethink it. I trust whatever you decide, Yuko.



Rank 6

Oh, <protagonist name>-Kun, why don't you give them some advice too? You guys got this. Show some guts!

Age difference really matters when you're as young as they are. Do you really think they can beat the sixth graders? It's gonna be tough. As long as we believe in them.



Rank 7

They called you my boyfriend till the very end… Wanna make that true? It's embarrassing. They're just joking.

It's like the kids have left the nest… Are you sad? Are you relieved?

Maybe we should throw a little party. You know, to celebrate our first attempt at coaching. Let's do it. Why?



Rank 8

I was out buying stuff that might be useful for running practice, and I ran out of money. It's fine. This is a nice room. Stuff for the kids?

Hmm… Oh, do you like children? I do. Not really.

Would you want it to be a boy or a girl? A boy. A girl. I don't care.



Rank 9

All it did was make me more confused than I originally was. Guess I'll have to go ask again tomorrow. You're so hardworking. Why go through all that trouble?

Can you guess what it is? An instructor? A track and field star? A nursery teacher?

I realized now that I might've been relying too much on you. I don't mind. You can rely on me even more.

Are you like this… just with me? N-No, no, th-that can't be it, huh… It's because I love you. (Romantic) It's because you're a close friend. (Platonic)

(Romantic) What's happening…? Is this a dream? I love you, Yuko. It's not a dream.

(Platonic) Okay, I will. Why?



(Romantic) Rank 10

I guess I could've told you this next part at school, but I wanted to talk somewhere quiet. Is it important? What is it?

I know they were kind of a handful, but they also have an endearing side to them, don't you think? Yeah. Not really.

Because today… Well, my parents aren't home, so… I see. What does that mean?



(Platonic) Rank 10

Ugh, this is so heavy. I shouldn't have crammed everything in there… Want me to carry it?

It hasn't even been that long since we coached those kids though, huh? That's just how fulfilling it was.

Kinda makes me wanna do it all again. What about you? If the opportunity arises.



That's all for our guide for Yuko Nishiwaki's Strength Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.